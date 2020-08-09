top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 8/ 9/2020
Green Sunday: Reopening Schools: Whether, How, When? -- with Jack Gerson
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 09
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGreen Party
Location Details
Online
REOPENING SCHOOLS: Whether, How, When?

Can schools be reopened safely with the pandemic out of control? Why do several prestigious scientific and public health organizations push for reopening schools (the National Academy of Sciences; the American Academy of Pediatrics; the Centers for Disease Control) -- do they really know, is their advice really unbiased, and anyway is this really a strictly scientific decision or is it a social decision to be based on overall well-being?

What will be necessary for schools to reopen safely? Can we learn from the experiences of other nations and communities around the world? This talk will take up these and other related questions -- trying to provide answers to some, and to promote dialogue on others.

JACK GERSON is a retired Oakland teacher who thinks about issues related to education, politics, public health and the pandemic -- and every once in a while still writes or speaks about them. Before retiring, he was on the executive board and bargaining team of the Oakland teachers union (OEA). Among other things, he helped organize OEA's campaign to bail out schools not banks and end foreclosures, and the Occupy Oakland education committee's 18 day occupation of Lakeview Elementary in 2012 to protest school closures. He also has graduate degrees in public health (MPH and PhD in biostatistics).

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88246367071?pwd=TktrODRsS2dpSWYzbEtuTmc0dlkwZz09

Meeting ID: 882 4636 7071
Passcode: 2020

One tap mobile:
+16699009128,,88246367071#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,88246367071#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (Houston)

Dial by your location:
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 882 4636 7071
Passcode: 2020

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcJoSkFC39

*******************************************************
Green Sundays are a series of free public programs & discussions on topics "du jour" sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and held on the 2nd Sunday of each month.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 8:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code