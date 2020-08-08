BLM Oakland Solidarity March Part 3 by Victor Noir

Saturday Aug 8th, 2020 9:24 PM

Because of social distancing I was grateful for the photos I took. It makes me cringe sometimes when I cannot photograph fresh ink. I ventured out on 7 26 20 and retraced for archival purposes.

Aftermath of March, or March revisited. Tag aesthetic. This photography documentation is intended for aesthetic purposes only. FUCK 19! FUCK GENTRIFICATION! BLM!