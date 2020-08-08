Back for a Second Round of Stopping McConnell’s Misery, Meanness & Mayhem Now!
This Monday, August 10 at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET), the #PoorPeoplesCampaign is back
for a second #MoralMonday March on McConnell, where we will stage a digital “sit-in” and massive call-in to Senator McConnell’s offices to demand he stop causing misery, meanness and mayhem for our people and nation.
It’s clear now that McConnell is willing to sacrifice the safety of the poor, of low-wage workers, of teachers and even our children in his effort to continue an extremist agenda in tandem with the White House to block a full and just relief package and force schools to re-open even when it’s not safe to do so.
We are facing the worst public health crisis in a century and an economic recession that stands to rival the Great Depression. Since March, more than 50 million unemployment claims have been filed. At least 27 million people have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance, joining the 87 million who were already uninsured or underinsured. The moratorium on evictions has expired and a wave evictions will hit undocumented people, poor renters and people of color first and worst. The $600 unemployment payments that have kept 30 million people afloat have also expired.
We must demand a full and just relief package NOW!
COVID Pandemic Relief Needed Now!
The Heroes Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.
The Heroes Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.
The Senate HEALS Act does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service. Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds.
Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package now!
PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky): https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell
The system will call your phone and patch you through.
PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.
OR
317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
ph: (202) 224-2541
fax: (202) 224-2499
general switch board: (202) 224-3121
