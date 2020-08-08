Autonomous Anti-Fascists in Marin County are calling for a counter protest to the ongoing occupation by Trump supporters of the DeLong Overpass every Friday afternoon.
We’ll be gathering to fight back against fascism and bigotry everywhere.
F*ck Trump: Anti-Fascist Counter Protest
Friday August 14
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Autonomous Anti-Fascists in Marin
DeLong Avenue Overpass in Novato.
