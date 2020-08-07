Join the Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force for the second interactive webinar in their Virtual Summit Series: For an Environmentally Just and Regenerative Future.



More than 200 people attended the first Virtual Summit, which focused on Sustainable and Healthy Cities. Videos from that webinar will be posted to the website linked below.



The August 28 summit will examine approaches for creating a Bay Area free of fossil fuel infrastructure. Workshops on these topics include:



• Decommissioning California refineries

• Local community action under AB 617, a process for heavily impacted communities to reduce air pollution: lessons learned, challenges and opportunities

• The role of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD): how do we get the changes we want to see?



Confirmed speakers include:

• Greg Karras, expert on the oil industry

• Andrés Soto of Communities for a Better Environment

• Veronica Eady, Deputy Executive Officer for Policy & Equity, BAAQMD

• Jed Holtzman of 350 Bay Area

• Janet Scoll Johnson of Sunflower Alliance For more event information: http://www.cemtf.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 7th, 2020 3:23 PM