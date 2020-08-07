America’s First Suffrage March and the San Francisco Women Who Led It



Host: San Francisco Public Library



Thursday, 8/27/2020 @ 6:00 - 7:00 PT



Evelyn Rose, Director of the Glen Park Neighborhoods History Project, will present the story of the San Francisco women of the California Equal Suffrage Association, leading up to what is believed to be the first suffrage march in America in 1908, twelve years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment.



The early use of textiles as a way to help raise awareness and broadcast the determination of these emboldened women to win their equal rights will also be discussed.



On October 10, 1911, California became the sixth state where women could vote equally with men, nine years before the 19th Amendment enfranchised women nationally on August 26, 1920. For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/08/27/present...

