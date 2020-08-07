



Hear from community leaders on ideas on policy change to make a more just and equitable community.



Date and Time: Wed, August 26, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT



RSVP:



Tune in:



Join us for an in-depth conversation with community leaders on systemic racism and ideas on policy change to make a more just and equitable community.



Panelists:



Dr. William Armaline, SJSU Human Rights Collaborative



LaToya Fernandez, YouthHype



Chava Bustamante, Latinos Unidos for a New America



Zahra Billoo, Council on American Islamic Relations



Moderated by San Jose Spotlight board member Rick Callender, VP California/Hawai'i NAACP



Thank you to our sponsors:



Sacred Heart Community Service,

Minority Business Consortium

Excite Credit Union

San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP

