Bridging the Divide: A Reflection on Race and Equity
Hear from community leaders on ideas on policy change to make a more just and equitable community.
Date and Time: Wed, August 26, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-the-divide-a-reflection-on-race-and-equity-tickets-115171713696
Tune in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88480752584#success
Join us for an in-depth conversation with community leaders on systemic racism and ideas on policy change to make a more just and equitable community.
Panelists:
Dr. William Armaline, SJSU Human Rights Collaborative
LaToya Fernandez, YouthHype
Chava Bustamante, Latinos Unidos for a New America
Zahra Billoo, Council on American Islamic Relations
Moderated by San Jose Spotlight board member Rick Callender, VP California/Hawai'i NAACP
Thank you to our sponsors:
Sacred Heart Community Service,
Minority Business Consortium
Excite Credit Union
San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP
Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
