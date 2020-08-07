From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Keep plantations out of Palawan Forest! Please Sign Petition
The provincial government wants to open up areas of rich biodiversity and indigenous land to industrial plantations. An industrial coconut grower is already destroying indigenous peoples' sacred sites.
TAKE ACTION: https://www.rainforest-rescue.org/petitions/1215/keep-plantations-out-of-palawan-forest?mtu=495722582&t=6297
Dear friends of the rainforests,
The island of Palawan is a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve, a certified ecological and cultural treasure in the Philippines – home to numerous endemic and threatened species and the ancestral land of indigenous peoples.
The indigenous highland dwellers, who have little contact with the outside world, have rich oral traditions and a profound knowledge of nature. They have been living in and with the forest since time immemorial, harvesting forest products in a sustainable manner and planting small community plots of vegetables and mountain rice (above).
But now, the provincial government wants to open up areas of rich biodiversity and indigenous land to industrial plantations.
According to our partners on the ground, an industrial coconut grower is already destroying indigenous peoples' sacred sites and burial grounds. Tribal leaders who have spoken out against the company have reportedly received death threats.
Without international pressure, vast swathes of rainforest and indigenous land could be replaced by a green desert of coconut plantations. Please sign our petition and help preserve one of the last true slices of paradise in the Philippines!
Thanks for being involved,
Bettina Behrend, Ph.D.
Rainforest Rescue (Rettet den Regenwald e.V.)
