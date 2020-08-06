Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembered: A Virtual Commemorative Ceremony
Peace Action, The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and
their peace partners invite you to join an online commemoration.
Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM - 5 PM PT (6:30 PM – 8 PM ET)
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NhPeaceAction/
Every year, all over the world, people gather to remember the atomic bombings of
Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On the 75th anniversary of those bombings, gather with
American and international peace groups, for a live streaming remembrance.
Hosted by Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action, the ceremony will be led by
Reverend Elizabeth Theoharis co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call
for Moral Revival.
The commemoration will feature Masako Wada, who was a young girl in Nagasaki and survived the bombing, she is now the Assistant Secretary General of Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese organization of survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Peace Partners:
Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Peace Action
Gensuikyo (Japan Council against Atomic & Hydrogen Bombs)
IPB - International Peace Bureau
NH Peace Action
American Friends Service Committee
Massachusetts Peace Action
Peace Action Maine
New Hampshire Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
NH Building a Culture of Peace Forum
American Friends Service Committee-NH Program
New Hampshire Council of Churches
Veterans for Peace - NH Chapter
Sea Coast Peace Response
NH Nuclear Weapons Working Group
Peace with Justice Advocates
NHCUCC
