



Peace Action, The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and

their peace partners invite you to join an online commemoration.



Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM - 5 PM PT (6:30 PM – 8 PM ET)



Livestream:



Every year, all over the world, people gather to remember the atomic bombings of

Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On the 75th anniversary of those bombings, gather with

American and international peace groups, for a live streaming remembrance.



Hosted by Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action, the ceremony will be led by

Reverend Elizabeth Theoharis co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call

for Moral Revival.



The commemoration will feature Masako Wada, who was a young girl in Nagasaki and survived the bombing, she is now the Assistant Secretary General of Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese organization of survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



Peace Partners:



Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Peace Action

Gensuikyo (Japan Council against Atomic & Hydrogen Bombs)

IPB - International Peace Bureau

NH Peace Action

American Friends Service Committee

Massachusetts Peace Action

Peace Action Maine

New Hampshire Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

NH Building a Culture of Peace Forum

American Friends Service Committee-NH Program

New Hampshire Council of Churches

Veterans for Peace - NH Chapter

Sea Coast Peace Response

NH Nuclear Weapons Working Group

Peace with Justice Advocates

