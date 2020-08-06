Benchlands Cleared for Double Fenced Containment Camp rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 10:33 AM by Robert Norse

Yesterday (Wednesday August 5) most of the remaining tents on both sides of the expanded Containment Camp run by the County in the San Lorenzo Benchlands was stripped of survival campers. Police reportedly with little or no notice gave those in tents "the option" to leave, face citation or arrest, or accept the concentrated residency of the new temporary govt. camp.