Benchlands Cleared for Double Fenced Containment Camp
Yesterday (Wednesday August 5) most of the remaining tents on both sides of the expanded Containment Camp run by the County in the San Lorenzo Benchlands was stripped of survival campers. Police reportedly with little or no notice gave those in tents "the option" to leave, face citation or arrest, or accept the concentrated residency of the new temporary govt. camp.
There were both positive and negative reports from those now living in the new Camp and those who chose to remain outside.
I will be playing some of those on the stream of Free Radio at freakradio.org Thurday evening 6-8 PM and Sunday morning 9:30 AM to 3 PM. The shows will also be archived at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html .
I'll be distributing the attached flyer, down at the Benchlands which lays out my thoughts on the matter..
