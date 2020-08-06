



Thursday, Aug. 6 @ 1 PM PT



Twitter:



At 1 PM PT (4 pm ET), we will host a Twitter chat to discuss voting in the time of #COVID19, voter suppression, vote by mail & more. Join us with #VRAChat



Faith in Action:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census here:

______________________________________________________________ Today is the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act!Thursday, Aug. 6 @ 1 PM PTTwitter: https://twitter.com/FIAnational At 1 PM PT (4 pm ET), we will host a Twitter chat to discuss voting in the time of #COVID19, voter suppression, vote by mail & more. Join us with #VRAChatFaith in Action: https://faithinaction.org/ ▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/ ______________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://twitter.com/FIAnational/status/129...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 9:44 AM