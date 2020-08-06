Today is the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act!
Thursday, Aug. 6 @ 1 PM PT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIAnational
At 1 PM PT (4 pm ET), we will host a Twitter chat to discuss voting in the time of #COVID19, voter suppression, vote by mail & more. Join us with #VRAChat
Faith in Action: https://faithinaction.org/
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/
______________________________________________________________
