



Thursday, Aug 6 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT



Livestream:



RSVP:



On the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, come join the NAACP for an in-depth discussion hosted by the Human Rights Campaign which will share the first results of a national survey regarding voters of color, including LGBTQ voters of color, to determine

voter sentiment in regards to vote by mail.



Conducted in partnership with major advocacy organizations, including Latino Victory Foundation, the NAACP, UnidosUS, and Woke Vote, the survey shows key commonalities

-- as well as critical differences -- in how voters from different communities view the current voting climate.



It has never been more important for us to exercise the power of our collective voice

at this moment!



#YourVote

#2020election

#VotingRightsAct

#VotersofColor



PANELISTS:



The evening will be moderated by Jamal Simmons, CBS News and host of #ThisisFYI on IGTV



--Alphonso David, HRCF President

--Derrick Johnson, NAACP President

--Janet Murguía, Unidos US President & CEO

--Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Foundation President and CEO



Organizations:



Human Rights Campaign

NAACP

Latino Victory Foundation

UnidosUS

Woke Votes

____________________________________________________________



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census here:

________________________________________________________

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 9:19 AM