Communities of Color: Communicating Safe Voting Options for November
Date Thursday August 06
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNAACP, Human Rights Campaign & others
Location Details
Online via livestream at Human Rights Campaign Facebook
Communities of Color: Communicating Safe Voting Options for November

Thursday, Aug 6 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM PT

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/humanrightscampaign/

RSVP: https://act.hrc.org/page/65200/event/1

On the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, come join the NAACP for an in-depth discussion hosted by the Human Rights Campaign which will share the first results of a national survey regarding voters of color, including LGBTQ voters of color, to determine
voter sentiment in regards to vote by mail.

Conducted in partnership with major advocacy organizations, including Latino Victory Foundation, the NAACP, UnidosUS, and Woke Vote, the survey shows key commonalities
-- as well as critical differences -- in how voters from different communities view the current voting climate.

It has never been more important for us to exercise the power of our collective voice
at this moment!

#YourVote
#2020election
#VotingRightsAct
#VotersofColor

PANELISTS:

The evening will be moderated by Jamal Simmons, CBS News and host of #ThisisFYI on IGTV

--Alphonso David, HRCF President
--Derrick Johnson, NAACP President
--Janet Murguía, Unidos US President & CEO
--Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Foundation President and CEO

Organizations:

Human Rights Campaign
NAACP
Latino Victory Foundation
UnidosUS
Woke Votes
____________________________________________________________

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/
________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/humanrightscampai...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 9:19 AM
§#BeAVoter
by NAACP, Human Rights Campaign & others
Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 9:19 AM
naacp_vote.png
https://www.facebook.com/humanrightscampai...
