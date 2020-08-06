



COVID-19 SAFETY: Wear a mask and socially distance when you come out to

watch us & wave, please.



Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



Stopping Points:



1. Magnolia Senior Center

2. Grand Ave library

3. Spruce Elementary School

4. Martin Elementary School

5. Chavarria's Market

6. Las Hijas Del Gallo

7. Baden Ave & Linden Ave

8. School House Groceries

9. Orange Memorial Park

___________________________________________________________



The US Census count of all people living in the United States is only completed once every 10 years. The count is used to determine federal funding for essential public programs like health care, school lunches, social services, college scholarships and much more!



An accurate count of all people is essential! Everyone must participate in the census.

Every person living in the United States on the day of April 1, 2020 is counted.



NOTE: There is no question on immigration status in the census. The census is safe and your information remains confidential.



2020 CENSUS: Take the 2020 Census Today:



