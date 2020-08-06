top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/ 7/2020
US Census Car Caravan / Parade by the City of South San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday August 07
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCity of South San Francisco
Location Details
City of South San Francisco
The City of South San Francisco is excited to invite you and all your family members to watch our Census Car Caravan! Please come outside your door, cheer us on, and be on the lookout for the Census giveaways!

COVID-19 SAFETY: Wear a mask and socially distance when you come out to
watch us & wave, please.

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Stopping Points:

1. Magnolia Senior Center
2. Grand Ave library
3. Spruce Elementary School
4. Martin Elementary School
5. Chavarria's Market
6. Las Hijas Del Gallo
7. Baden Ave & Linden Ave
8. School House Groceries
9. Orange Memorial Park
___________________________________________________________

The US Census count of all people living in the United States is only completed once every 10 years. The count is used to determine federal funding for essential public programs like health care, school lunches, social services, college scholarships and much more!

An accurate count of all people is essential! Everyone must participate in the census.
Every person living in the United States on the day of April 1, 2020 is counted.

NOTE: There is no question on immigration status in the census. The census is safe and your information remains confidential.

2020 CENSUS: Take the 2020 Census Today: https://my2020census.gov/

ALSO: Register to Vote Here (16-17 years can pre-register): https://registertovote.ca.gov/
sm_san_fran_spanish.jpg
original image (960x741)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2476378572...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 8:11 AM
#2020Cenus
by City of South San Francisco
Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 8:11 AM
sm_san_fran_espanol.jpg
original image (960x741)
El recuento del censo de EE. UU. De todas las personas que viven en los Estados Unidos solo se completa una vez cada 10 años. ¡El conteo se usa para determinar fondos federales para programas públicos esenciales como atención médica, almuerzos escolares, servicios sociales, becas universitarias y mucho más!

¡Un conteo preciso de todas las personas es muy importante! Todos deben participar en el censo. Se cuentan todas las personas que viven en los Estados Unidos el día 1 de abril de 2020.

NOTA: No hay preguntas sobre el estado migratorio en el censo. El censo es seguro y su información permanece confidencial.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2476378572...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Enlace de internet al Censo 2020 en español aquí
City of South San Francisco
Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 8:24 AM
