The City of South San Francisco is excited to invite you and all your family members to watch our Census Car Caravan! Please come outside your door, cheer us on, and be on the lookout for the Census giveaways!
COVID-19 SAFETY: Wear a mask and socially distance when you come out to
watch us & wave, please.
Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
Stopping Points:
1. Magnolia Senior Center
2. Grand Ave library
3. Spruce Elementary School
4. Martin Elementary School
5. Chavarria's Market
6. Las Hijas Del Gallo
7. Baden Ave & Linden Ave
8. School House Groceries
9. Orange Memorial Park
___________________________________________________________
The US Census count of all people living in the United States is only completed once every 10 years. The count is used to determine federal funding for essential public programs like health care, school lunches, social services, college scholarships and much more!
An accurate count of all people is essential! Everyone must participate in the census.
Every person living in the United States on the day of April 1, 2020 is counted.
NOTE: There is no question on immigration status in the census. The census is safe and your information remains confidential.
2020 CENSUS: Take the 2020 Census Today: https://my2020census.gov/
ALSO: Register to Vote Here (16-17 years can pre-register): https://registertovote.ca.gov/
San Francisco | Government & Elections
US Census Car Caravan / Parade by the City of South San Francisco
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Friday August 07
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
City of South San Francisco
|Location Details
|City of South San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2476378572...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 8:11 AM
