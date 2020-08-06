On August 6th, thousands of people nationwide are reminding senators that workers, families, small businesses, and communities ARE the economy! And we demand that senators, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, provide the COVID relief we need to survive and to thrive!
Tell Senate Majority Leader McConnell that you want the Senate to:
--Extend the $600 unemployment insurance! #SaveThe600 #ExtendUI
--Provide cash assistance for all! #FundExcludedWorkers
--Provide free testing & healthcare for all! #HealthcareForAll
--Provide grants to small businesses to keep workers on payroll and small businesses alive! #SmallBizNeedsNow
...because #WeAreTheEconomy!
Why now?
Senator Mitch McConnell, backed by the Republican-controlled Senate, has failed to pass the House’s Heroes Act or an alternative that would provide the support we need to stay afloat during this pandemic.
Republicans are trying to slash the already meager $600 COVID-relief unemployment insurance to $200, and some unemployed workers remain ineligible to receive any cash assistance.
People are unable to find testing sites, and are avoiding treatment because they can’t afford it. Hospitalized COVID patients worry about their medical bills instead of their recovery.
Republicans are letting small businesses go bankrupt while big companies receive PPP loans. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses shuttered by COVID-19 are unable to keep employees on payroll and are at risk of closing for good without direct subsidies.
Workers, families, small businesses, and communities desperately needs the Senate to act in our interests — now!
___________________________________________________________
ACTION:
Flood the phones or fax a letter to the office of Majority Leader McConnell:
317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
ph: (202) 224-2541
fax: (202) 224-2499
general switch board: (202) 224-3121
NEXT:
Thank Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Diane Feinstein for supporting the House's HEROES Act. Every email, call, or fax from their base that backs their support of HEROES Act helps bolster the fight for real COVID relief.
Senator Diane Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/
San Francisco: (415) 393-0707
Fax: (415) 393-0710
Senator Kamala Harris: https://www.harris.senate.gov/
San Francisco: (415) 981 - 9369
Fax (202) 224 - 0454
___________________________________________________________
The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate. The bill would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, places a moratorium on utility shutoffs by states and utilities receiving federal funds, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.
The Senate HEALS Act does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.
___________________________________________________________
National Partners
Center for Popular Democracy Action
Main Street Alliance
Unemployed Action
MoveOn
League of Heroes
Birddog Nation
Be A Hero
ExtendPUA.org
Local Partners
Action NC
CASA In Action
IATSE Local 22
Kentucky AFL-CIO
Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA)
Long Live Go-Go
Make The Road Nevada
Make The Road New Jersey
SPACEs In Action
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/ 6/2020
|Mitch Better Have My Money! Day of Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 06
|Time
|8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Popular Democracy Action & others
|Location Details
|Actions online, by phone, or by fax
|
For more event information: https://www.mitchbetterhavemymoney.us/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 6:50 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network