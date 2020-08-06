



Tell Senate Majority Leader McConnell that you want the Senate to:



--Extend the $600 unemployment insurance! #SaveThe600 #ExtendUI

--Provide cash assistance for all! #FundExcludedWorkers

--Provide free testing & healthcare for all! #HealthcareForAll

--Provide grants to small businesses to keep workers on payroll and small businesses alive! #SmallBizNeedsNow



...because #WeAreTheEconomy!



Why now?



Senator Mitch McConnell, backed by the Republican-controlled Senate, has failed to pass the House’s Heroes Act or an alternative that would provide the support we need to stay afloat during this pandemic.



Republicans are trying to slash the already meager $600 COVID-relief unemployment insurance to $200, and some unemployed workers remain ineligible to receive any cash assistance.



People are unable to find testing sites, and are avoiding treatment because they can’t afford it. Hospitalized COVID patients worry about their medical bills instead of their recovery.



Republicans are letting small businesses go bankrupt while big companies receive PPP loans. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses shuttered by COVID-19 are unable to keep employees on payroll and are at risk of closing for good without direct subsidies.



Workers, families, small businesses, and communities desperately needs the Senate to act in our interests — now!

___________________________________________________________



ACTION:



Flood the phones or fax a letter to the office of Majority Leader McConnell:



317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510



ph: (202) 224-2541



fax: (202) 224-2499



general switch board: (202) 224-3121



NEXT:



Thank Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Diane Feinstein for supporting the House's HEROES Act. Every email, call, or fax from their base that backs their support of HEROES Act helps bolster the fight for real COVID relief.



Senator Diane Feinstein:

San Francisco: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Kamala Harris:

San Francisco: (415) 981 - 9369

Fax (202) 224 - 0454

___________________________________________________________



The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate. The bill would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, places a moratorium on utility shutoffs by states and utilities receiving federal funds, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.



The Senate HEALS Act does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.

___________________________________________________________



National Partners



Center for Popular Democracy Action

Main Street Alliance

Unemployed Action

MoveOn

League of Heroes

Birddog Nation

Be A Hero﻿

ExtendPUA.org

Local Partners

Action NC

CASA In Action

IATSE Local 22

Kentucky AFL-CIO

Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA)

Long Live Go-Go

Make The Road Nevada

Make The Road New Jersey

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 6th, 2020 6:50 AM