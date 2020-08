Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord:



United Religions Initiative invites you through its Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons

group to join the August 6 and 9 one-hour online global event commemorating the

75th Anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic bombings as well as introducing

the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord to reverse the race toward mutually assured destruction.



The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord has been jointly issued by four of the world’s largest interfaith/intercultural organizations: Charter for Compassion, Religions for Peace,

Parliament of the World’s Religions and United Religions Initiative, and endorsed by numerous faith organizations, peace organizations, and international dignitaries.



These organizations have come together motivated by the urgency concerning the alarming actions of the nuclear nations. Walking away from safeguarding treaties, walking away from verification, modernizing nuclear weapons and threatening to begin testing again, all of which constitute a calamitous threat to the entire world. We feel the statement provides practical and impactful actions that can be taken to lead us toward a world free of nuclear weapons.



The video presentation will feature former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former US Secretary of State George Shultz to honor their life-long dedication to nuclear abolition. A youth award will be given in their name to Kehkashan Basu, President and Founder of Green Hope Foundation (a URI member group).



Speakers will include:



--Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima

--Tomihisa Taue, Mayor of Nagasaki

--Sam Nunn, former US Senator

--Mohamed Elbaradei, Nobel Laureate and former Director General

of the International Atomic Energy Agency

--Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

and others

___________________________________________________________



LIVESTREAM & RESTREAM TIMES



URI Livestream:



Premiere Broadcast (1 hour): Thursday, August 6, 2020



5AM PDT San Francisco | 8AM EDT New York | 2PM UK | 5:30PM Delhi | 9PM Japan

12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan

5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan



Re-Broadcast Times (1 hour):



Saturday, August 8, 2020

5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan



Sunday, August 9, 2020

12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan

___________________________________________________________



Join in endorsing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord as an individual through Change.org. Please, read, sign and share our new petition, an abridged version of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: Reverse the Race Toward Mutually Assured Destruction.



https://www.change.org/p/mayors-reverse-the-race-toward-mutually-assured-destruction

___________________________________________________________ 75th COMMEMORATIVE REMEMBRANCE & HIROSHIMA/NAGASKI ACCORDHiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: https://adc2905c-b2b8-43f8-8814-0d9ffadb5df6.filesusr.com/ugd/747fcd_713dcc33bfd948848c409dcf26a4b592.pdf United Religions Initiative invites you through its Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weaponsgroup to join the August 6 and 9 one-hour online global event commemorating the75th Anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic bombings as well as introducingthe Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord to reverse the race toward mutually assured destruction.The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord has been jointly issued by four of the world’s largest interfaith/intercultural organizations: Charter for Compassion, Religions for Peace,Parliament of the World’s Religions and United Religions Initiative, and endorsed by numerous faith organizations, peace organizations, and international dignitaries.These organizations have come together motivated by the urgency concerning the alarming actions of the nuclear nations. Walking away from safeguarding treaties, walking away from verification, modernizing nuclear weapons and threatening to begin testing again, all of which constitute a calamitous threat to the entire world. We feel the statement provides practical and impactful actions that can be taken to lead us toward a world free of nuclear weapons.The video presentation will feature former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former US Secretary of State George Shultz to honor their life-long dedication to nuclear abolition. A youth award will be given in their name to Kehkashan Basu, President and Founder of Green Hope Foundation (a URI member group).Speakers will include:--Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima--Tomihisa Taue, Mayor of Nagasaki--Sam Nunn, former US Senator--Mohamed Elbaradei, Nobel Laureate and former Director Generalof the International Atomic Energy Agency--Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weaponsand others___________________________________________________________LIVESTREAM & RESTREAM TIMESURI Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/voicesforaworldfreeofnuclearweapons Premiere Broadcast (1 hour): Thursday, August 6, 20205AM PDT San Francisco | 8AM EDT New York | 2PM UK | 5:30PM Delhi | 9PM Japan12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM JapanRe-Broadcast Times (1 hour):Saturday, August 8, 20205PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM JapanSunday, August 9, 202012PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan___________________________________________________________Join in endorsing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord as an individual through Change.org. Please, read, sign and share our new petition, an abridged version of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: Reverse the Race Toward Mutually Assured Destruction.___________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://uri.org/uri-story/20200722-youre-i...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 5th, 2020 10:49 PM