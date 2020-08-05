top
Hiroshima Nagasaki Accord for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Livestream
Date Thursday August 06
Time 5:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorUnited Religions Initative
Location Details
Online via livestream & restream
75th COMMEMORATIVE REMEMBRANCE & HIROSHIMA/NAGASKI ACCORD

Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: https://adc2905c-b2b8-43f8-8814-0d9ffadb5df6.filesusr.com/ugd/747fcd_713dcc33bfd948848c409dcf26a4b592.pdf

United Religions Initiative invites you through its Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons
group to join the August 6 and 9 one-hour online global event commemorating the
75th Anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic bombings as well as introducing
the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord to reverse the race toward mutually assured destruction.

The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord has been jointly issued by four of the world’s largest interfaith/intercultural organizations: Charter for Compassion, Religions for Peace,
Parliament of the World’s Religions and United Religions Initiative, and endorsed by numerous faith organizations, peace organizations, and international dignitaries.

These organizations have come together motivated by the urgency concerning the alarming actions of the nuclear nations. Walking away from safeguarding treaties, walking away from verification, modernizing nuclear weapons and threatening to begin testing again, all of which constitute a calamitous threat to the entire world. We feel the statement provides practical and impactful actions that can be taken to lead us toward a world free of nuclear weapons.

The video presentation will feature former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former US Secretary of State George Shultz to honor their life-long dedication to nuclear abolition. A youth award will be given in their name to Kehkashan Basu, President and Founder of Green Hope Foundation (a URI member group).

Speakers will include:

--Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima
--Tomihisa Taue, Mayor of Nagasaki
--Sam Nunn, former US Senator
--Mohamed Elbaradei, Nobel Laureate and former Director General
of the International Atomic Energy Agency
--Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
and others
___________________________________________________________

LIVESTREAM & RESTREAM TIMES

URI Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/voicesforaworldfreeofnuclearweapons

Premiere Broadcast (1 hour): Thursday, August 6, 2020

5AM PDT San Francisco | 8AM EDT New York | 2PM UK | 5:30PM Delhi | 9PM Japan
12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan
5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan

Re-Broadcast Times (1 hour):

Saturday, August 8, 2020
5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan

Sunday, August 9, 2020
12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan
___________________________________________________________

Join in endorsing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord as an individual through Change.org. Please, read, sign and share our new petition, an abridged version of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: Reverse the Race Toward Mutually Assured Destruction.

https://www.change.org/p/mayors-reverse-the-race-toward-mutually-assured-destruction
___________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://uri.org/uri-story/20200722-youre-i...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 5th, 2020 10:49 PM
