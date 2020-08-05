75th COMMEMORATIVE REMEMBRANCE & HIROSHIMA/NAGASKI ACCORD
Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: https://adc2905c-b2b8-43f8-8814-0d9ffadb5df6.filesusr.com/ugd/747fcd_713dcc33bfd948848c409dcf26a4b592.pdf
United Religions Initiative invites you through its Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons
group to join the August 6 and 9 one-hour online global event commemorating the
75th Anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic bombings as well as introducing
the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord to reverse the race toward mutually assured destruction.
The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord has been jointly issued by four of the world’s largest interfaith/intercultural organizations: Charter for Compassion, Religions for Peace,
Parliament of the World’s Religions and United Religions Initiative, and endorsed by numerous faith organizations, peace organizations, and international dignitaries.
These organizations have come together motivated by the urgency concerning the alarming actions of the nuclear nations. Walking away from safeguarding treaties, walking away from verification, modernizing nuclear weapons and threatening to begin testing again, all of which constitute a calamitous threat to the entire world. We feel the statement provides practical and impactful actions that can be taken to lead us toward a world free of nuclear weapons.
The video presentation will feature former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former US Secretary of State George Shultz to honor their life-long dedication to nuclear abolition. A youth award will be given in their name to Kehkashan Basu, President and Founder of Green Hope Foundation (a URI member group).
Speakers will include:
--Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima
--Tomihisa Taue, Mayor of Nagasaki
--Sam Nunn, former US Senator
--Mohamed Elbaradei, Nobel Laureate and former Director General
of the International Atomic Energy Agency
--Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
and others
___________________________________________________________
LIVESTREAM & RESTREAM TIMES
URI Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/voicesforaworldfreeofnuclearweapons
Premiere Broadcast (1 hour): Thursday, August 6, 2020
5AM PDT San Francisco | 8AM EDT New York | 2PM UK | 5:30PM Delhi | 9PM Japan
12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan
5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan
Re-Broadcast Times (1 hour):
Saturday, August 8, 2020
5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan
Sunday, August 9, 2020
12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan
___________________________________________________________
Join in endorsing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord as an individual through Change.org. Please, read, sign and share our new petition, an abridged version of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord: Reverse the Race Toward Mutually Assured Destruction.
https://www.change.org/p/mayors-reverse-the-race-toward-mutually-assured-destruction
___________________________________________________________
