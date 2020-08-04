top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 8/ 9/2020
Our Freedom, Our Fight: NARAL Activists' Summit for Reproductive Rights (Day 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 09
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro-Choice America
Location Details
Online via Hopin
Our Freedom, Our Fight: NARAL Activists' Summit

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 @ 10 AM - 3 PM PT

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 @ 10 AM - 4 PM PT

You Must Formally RSVP at https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit

Summit schedule here: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit

NARAL Pro-Choice America invites our members and supporters to our Activists’ Summit!
We are bringing together NARAL’s rockstar reproductive freedom volunteers, champion candidates and movement leaders. We will convene to prepare our movement for the most critical election in our lifetime.

By convening virtually, we will share skills from reproductive freedom activists and supporters from every part of the country so you can learn how best to fight back against attacks on reproductive freedom and mobilize your community to take action this November.

For the best experience use Google Chrome or Firefox. Hopin does not support IE, Edge, Brave, and only partially Safari.

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
_______________________________________________________

Nuestra libertad, nuestra lucha: Cumbre de activistas NARAL

sábado, 8 de agosto, 10 AM - 2:30 PM PT.

domingo, 9 de agosto, 10 AM - 3:30 PM PT

Registrarse aquí: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit

Programa en español aquí: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit

¡NARAL Pro-ChoiceAmerica invita a nuestros miembros y simpatizantes a nuestra Cumbre de Activistas! Estamos reuniendo a los voluntarios de libertad reproductiva rockstar de NARAL, candidatos campeones y líderes de movimiento. Nos reuniremos para preparar nuestro movimiento para las elecciones más críticas de nuestra vida. Al reunirse virtualmente, compartiremos habilidades de activistas y partidarios de la libertad reproductiva de todas partes del país para que pueda aprender la mejor manera de luchar contra los ataques a la libertad reproductiva y movilizar a su comunidad para que tome medidas este noviembre.

Para la mejor experiencia, use Google Chrome o Firefox. Hopin no es compatible con IE, Edge, Brave y solo parcialmente Safari.

Al unirse a este evento, confirma su membresía en NARAL Pro-ChoiceAmerica. ¿Qué es esto? https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/membership/

VOTAR: Registrarse para votar (16-17 yrs Pre-Register): https://registertovote.ca.gov/

2020 CENSUS: Haga que su familia complete el censo aquí: https://my2020census.gov/
___________________________________________________________

ABOUT: National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America

The 2.5 million members of NARAL Pro-Choice America fight for reproductive freedom for every person in every state. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

Like 7 in 10 Americans, we believe abortion must remain legal and accessible. We are the foot soldiers who work to ensure that abortion access is not only protected, but expanded for every American. Since 1969, our member-driven campaigns have propelled political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House.
naral_summit2_1.jpg
For more event information: https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/event/nar...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 4th, 2020 8:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code