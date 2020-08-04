Our Freedom, Our Fight: NARAL Activists' Summit
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 @ 10 AM - 3 PM PT
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 @ 10 AM - 4 PM PT
You Must Formally RSVP at https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit
Summit schedule here: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit
NARAL Pro-Choice America invites our members and supporters to our Activists’ Summit!
We are bringing together NARAL’s rockstar reproductive freedom volunteers, champion candidates and movement leaders. We will convene to prepare our movement for the most critical election in our lifetime.
By convening virtually, we will share skills from reproductive freedom activists and supporters from every part of the country so you can learn how best to fight back against attacks on reproductive freedom and mobilize your community to take action this November.
For the best experience use Google Chrome or Firefox. Hopin does not support IE, Edge, Brave, and only partially Safari.
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
_______________________________________________________
Nuestra libertad, nuestra lucha: Cumbre de activistas NARAL
sábado, 8 de agosto, 10 AM - 2:30 PM PT.
domingo, 9 de agosto, 10 AM - 3:30 PM PT
Registrarse aquí: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit
Programa en español aquí: https://hopin.to/events/naral-activist-summit
¡NARAL Pro-ChoiceAmerica invita a nuestros miembros y simpatizantes a nuestra Cumbre de Activistas! Estamos reuniendo a los voluntarios de libertad reproductiva rockstar de NARAL, candidatos campeones y líderes de movimiento. Nos reuniremos para preparar nuestro movimiento para las elecciones más críticas de nuestra vida. Al reunirse virtualmente, compartiremos habilidades de activistas y partidarios de la libertad reproductiva de todas partes del país para que pueda aprender la mejor manera de luchar contra los ataques a la libertad reproductiva y movilizar a su comunidad para que tome medidas este noviembre.
Para la mejor experiencia, use Google Chrome o Firefox. Hopin no es compatible con IE, Edge, Brave y solo parcialmente Safari.
Al unirse a este evento, confirma su membresía en NARAL Pro-ChoiceAmerica. ¿Qué es esto? https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/membership/
VOTAR: Registrarse para votar (16-17 yrs Pre-Register): https://registertovote.ca.gov/
2020 CENSUS: Haga que su familia complete el censo aquí: https://my2020census.gov/
___________________________________________________________
ABOUT: National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America
The 2.5 million members of NARAL Pro-Choice America fight for reproductive freedom for every person in every state. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.
Like 7 in 10 Americans, we believe abortion must remain legal and accessible. We are the foot soldiers who work to ensure that abortion access is not only protected, but expanded for every American. Since 1969, our member-driven campaigns have propelled political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House.
