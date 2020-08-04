



Economist Jack Rasmus provides a clear analysis of the current situation and what the prospects are in the near future.



The response to COVID-19 by those in power has been a total disaster. They've focused on maximizing their profits while turning a virus into a health crisis that has killed over 140,000 people and sickened millions in the U.S. The overall economic impact from this pandemic has been devastating for tens of millions of working people. The continuous attempts to reopen the economy have meant workers have had to do more work for lower wages while risking our our health and our lives. And the reopening of public schools without necessary testing, tracing and safety measures would only further put the lives of students, education staff, teachers and families at risk. Economist Jack Rasmus provides a clear analysis of the current situation and what the prospects are in the near future. Dr. Jack Rasmus, Ph.D in Political Economy, teaches economics at St. Mary's College in California and is the author of numerous books and articles about the economy. Some of his writings can be found at: https://jackrasmus.com/ http://kyklosproductions.com/ , and at ZNet and Counterpunch For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-08-22-20/

