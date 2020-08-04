top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Arts + Action
Neil Young sued the Trump campaign for illegal use of his music
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Tuesday Aug 4th, 2020 6:05 PM
Neil Young Sued The Trump Campaign For Illegal Use Of His Music In An Un-American Campaign Of Ignorance And Hate:
gettyimages-462897678-594x594.jpg
Neil Young sued the Trump campaign for illegal use of his music

By Lynda Carson - August 4, 2020

Neil Young sued the impeached President Donald J. Trump for the illegal use of his music including the songs called 'Rockin’ in the Free World' and 'Devil’s Sidewalk' at Trump’s political campaign at Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020, in addition to other rallies and political events without the permission of Neil Young. The Trump campaign is known as Donald J. Trump For President, INC.

Reportedly, Neil Young has continuously and publicly objected to the use of his songs by the Trump campaign, and was ignored by the campaign that continued to use his music without permission.

According to the law suit, in part it reads, “This is a suit for copyright infringement under Title 17 of the United States Code. This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing. However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a “theme song” for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

According to Young, the Trump campaign has willfully ignored his requests to stop using his songs and the Trump campaign willfully proceeded to play the songs of Neil Young without a license, or permission to do so.

Additionally, according to the suit, Neil Young is seeking $150,000 in damages for the illegal use of two of his songs. Neil Young is asking for $75,000 in damages for each song used without permission by the Trump campaign, plus the costs of the suit, including reasonable attorney fees.

Click on the link below to read the complaint/law suit…

https://neilyoungarchives.com/news/5/article?id=Law-Complaint-pages1-6&fbclid=IwAR1K9P32FyufXJuiNzfKNHRlXBiTnkhesmcs65f9G1so9wfObsEdfUGrW38

Neil Young is a long-time singer and songwriter rock and roll performer who used to have a ranch in Redwood City, CA, called the Broken Arrow Ranch, and reportedly reside in Los Angeles with the actress Daryl Hannah.

If interested, see a few links below for a few songs of Neil Young on YouTube.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>

Some music of Neil Young:

If you get a message saying it is in error when you click on the link, please have patience, you do not have to do anything. The music video will soon appear without doing anything.

(LC)


Harvest Moon, Neil Young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2MtEsrcTTs


Ohio, Neil Young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxl9R_2ax-8


Down By The River, Neil Young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiX8Rz5C3LY


The Needle and the Damage Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hd3oqvnDKQk


Old Man and Heart of Gold (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ycit4OwYPNg

>>>>>>
>>>>>>

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code