Neil Young sued the Trump campaign for illegal use of his music
Neil Young Sued The Trump Campaign For Illegal Use Of His Music In An Un-American Campaign Of Ignorance And Hate:
Neil Young sued the Trump campaign for illegal use of his music
By Lynda Carson - August 4, 2020
Neil Young sued the impeached President Donald J. Trump for the illegal use of his music including the songs called 'Rockin’ in the Free World' and 'Devil’s Sidewalk' at Trump’s political campaign at Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020, in addition to other rallies and political events without the permission of Neil Young. The Trump campaign is known as Donald J. Trump For President, INC.
Reportedly, Neil Young has continuously and publicly objected to the use of his songs by the Trump campaign, and was ignored by the campaign that continued to use his music without permission.
According to the law suit, in part it reads, “This is a suit for copyright infringement under Title 17 of the United States Code. This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing. However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a “theme song” for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”
According to Young, the Trump campaign has willfully ignored his requests to stop using his songs and the Trump campaign willfully proceeded to play the songs of Neil Young without a license, or permission to do so.
Additionally, according to the suit, Neil Young is seeking $150,000 in damages for the illegal use of two of his songs. Neil Young is asking for $75,000 in damages for each song used without permission by the Trump campaign, plus the costs of the suit, including reasonable attorney fees.
Click on the link below to read the complaint/law suit…
https://neilyoungarchives.com/news/5/article?id=Law-Complaint-pages1-6&fbclid=IwAR1K9P32FyufXJuiNzfKNHRlXBiTnkhesmcs65f9G1so9wfObsEdfUGrW38
Neil Young is a long-time singer and songwriter rock and roll performer who used to have a ranch in Redwood City, CA, called the Broken Arrow Ranch, and reportedly reside in Los Angeles with the actress Daryl Hannah.
If interested, see a few links below for a few songs of Neil Young on YouTube.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Some music of Neil Young:
If you get a message saying it is in error when you click on the link, please have patience, you do not have to do anything. The music video will soon appear without doing anything.
(LC)
Harvest Moon, Neil Young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2MtEsrcTTs
Ohio, Neil Young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxl9R_2ax-8
Down By The River, Neil Young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiX8Rz5C3LY
The Needle and the Damage Done
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hd3oqvnDKQk
Old Man and Heart of Gold (1971)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ycit4OwYPNg
