Suffrage 100: A Virtual Centennial Celebration
Date Wednesday August 26
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLeague of Women Voters SF
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Suffrage 100: A Centennial Celebration

When: Wed, August 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PT

Where: Online via Zoom

Cosponsored by the League of Women Voters, SF & Mechanics Institute of SF
__________________________________________________________

Come Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote!

On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote in all elections.
The battle to achieve women's suffrage had started 72 years earlier and was fought by three generations of courageous and tenacious suffragists (both women and men). This year marks the 100th anniversary of the amendment's passing and commemorates the struggle of American Suffragists and supporters around the world that resulted in its ratification.

Distinguished guests will offer perspectives from their engagement in government and civic work, talk about their inspirations and aspirations, and how women can lead our country and further democratic values--from community organizing to running for congress.

SPEAKERS:
--California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis
--Wilma Chan, Alameda County Supervisor
--Aimee Allison, former President of Democracy in Color
--Marisa Lagos, KQED Political Correspondent
--Alison Goh, President of the League of Women Voters of San Francisco
--Elaine Elinson, journalist & former Communications Director, ACLU of Northern California
--Jennifer Helton, suffrage historian & educator in the California Community College system
__________________________________________________________

ABOUT: League of Women Voters of San Francisco

In 1911 California women earned the right to vote and San Francisco women founded the
San Francisco Center to promote voter education and women’s suffrage. In 1920 the San Francisco Center became part of the League of Women Voters of the U.S. with the passing of the 19th Amendment.

In 2020, the League of Women Voters of San Francisco will celebrate this landmark anniversary with events and educational opportunities. We will honor the suffragists and the founders of the League of Women Voters of the U.S. by continuing to push our democracy forward so that every voter can play a critical role in shaping our country.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to the organization’s current and future success in engaging all individuals, households, communities, and policy makers in creating a more perfect democracy.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suffrage-100-...

