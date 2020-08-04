top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/ 4/2020
Black America Counts: Emergency Town Hall on the 2020 Census
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 04
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCongressional Black Caucus
Location Details
Online via Zoom
🚨 AN EMERGENCY TOWN HALL 🚨

The state of the count of Black America in the #2020Census is in danger. Tune in to
the @TheBlackCaucus's emergency town hall @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) where you can learn
more about what you can do to fight back.

Last night’s announcement that the 2020 Census will be cut short before its work is done
is yet another example of the #Trump Administration’s blatant assault on our Constitution
and our democracy. Only six in ten people have been counted so far and we know that the number is even less when it comes to African Americans.

We will not be undercounted. Join us tonight to discuss ways we can get our
communities counted. #BlackCensus #2020Census

RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zB8482RdR9uf_0_Bh5ijYw

FB Live: https://www.facebook.com/CongressionalBlackCaucus/
sm_town_hall.jpg
original image (800x800)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 4th, 2020 2:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code