



The state of the count of Black America in the #2020Census is in danger. Tune in to

the @TheBlackCaucus's emergency town hall @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) where you can learn

more about what you can do to fight back.



Last night’s announcement that the 2020 Census will be cut short before its work is done

is yet another example of the #Trump Administration’s blatant assault on our Constitution

and our democracy. Only six in ten people have been counted so far and we know that the number is even less when it comes to African Americans.



We will not be undercounted. Join us tonight to discuss ways we can get our

communities counted. #BlackCensus #2020Census



RSVP:



