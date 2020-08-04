🚨 AN EMERGENCY TOWN HALL 🚨
The state of the count of Black America in the #2020Census is in danger. Tune in to
the @TheBlackCaucus's emergency town hall @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) where you can learn
more about what you can do to fight back.
Last night’s announcement that the 2020 Census will be cut short before its work is done
is yet another example of the #Trump Administration’s blatant assault on our Constitution
and our democracy. Only six in ten people have been counted so far and we know that the number is even less when it comes to African Americans.
We will not be undercounted. Join us tonight to discuss ways we can get our
communities counted. #BlackCensus #2020Census
RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zB8482RdR9uf_0_Bh5ijYw
FB Live: https://www.facebook.com/CongressionalBlackCaucus/
Open-Publishing Calendar
Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
|Black America Counts: Emergency Town Hall on the 2020 Census
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 04
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Congressional Black Caucus
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 4th, 2020 2:41 PM
