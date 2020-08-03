top
Connecting Dots! GAP Fisher Family Attacks ILWU & SF Malcom X Academy With A KIPP Charter
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 6:37 PM
ILWU members, other unionists and supporters of public education rallied in San Francisco on August 1, 2020 at the GAP corporate headquarters. They spoke against GAP & A's owner John Fisher's plan to privatize the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and and against the efforts of Doris Fisher, John's mother to bust up the SF public school Malcom X Academy in Bayview Hunters Point. SF KIPP which she runs has sued the SFUSD to allow the KIPP school to grab more rooms from Malcom X Academy public school
fisher_doris_john_fisher_kipp.jpeg
On August 1, 2020 a rally was held at the Oakland Coliseum to protest the privatization of the Port of Oakland and sale of the Coliseum to the John Fisher, the owner of the A's and the GAP corporation.

Speakers also talked about the role of politicians who do the bidding of the Fisher family and other billionaires.

A caravan was held to the GAP headquarters in San Francisco to also oppose Doris Fisher who is John Fisher's mother and her effort to destroy the public school Malcom X Academy in Bayview Hunters Point.

Fisher's controlled KIPP school is suing the San Francisco Unified School District SFUSD to force the district to hand over more rooms of the Malcom X Academy to the privately run KIPP school which is co-located right next to the Malcom X Academy.

Speakers at the GAP event connected the role of the billionaires in privatizing public land destroying Black and Brown communities in Oakland and San Francisco.

The GAP corporation was also involved the exploitation of Bangladesh women garment workers and a fire which killed over 1,000 garment workers who were locked in the warehouse which made GAP and Wal-Mart garments.

The action was sponsored by the Committee To Stop Police Terrorism and End Systemic Racism.

Fisher's Oakland Coliseum Privation Scam, Malcom X Academy & Port Sale With ILWU Trent Willis & Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/N1l61oxVKyY

Stop The Fisher Stadium Land Grab At Port Of Oakland! Privatization Threatens Labor & Community
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVgulQ-xPOE

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/n_GyJoXBGqI
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 6:37 PM
fisher_stadium.jpg
John Fisher, the owner of the A's and the GAP wants to grab the public Howard Terminal for a stadium, 3,000 one million dollar condos and a hotel. It would destroy the work port of Oakland and destroy 80,000 unionized Martime jobs. Gavin Newsom, Nancy Skinner and Rob Bonta passed a tax bill to provide $200 million for the infrastructure to the new stadium while tens of thousands are homeless in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/n_GyJoXBGqI
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 6:37 PM
sm_kipp_mxa_protest.jpg
https://youtu.be/n_GyJoXBGqI
