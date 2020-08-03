



Join us in honoring the memory of those who suffered the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. What would have been our 16th Annual Peace Lantern Ceremony at

Lovers Point Cove in Pacific Grove was canceled over concerns of COVID-19. We invite you to take part in our virtual Remembrance and Peace Lantern Ceremony.



Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT



Monterey Peace & Justice Center YouTube livestream:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP1w-ymh_t13xi8y4WoYK7Q



Or join the commemoration ceremony via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YgvQunFOQdOTzQ6Y6CvqYw



PROGRAM



~ Introduction: Beverly Bean, (emcee), Co-Chair of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch.



~ Opening Prayer: Reverend Jay Shinseki, Resident Minister for the three Buddhist Temples, Watsonville, Salinas, and Monterey.



~ The Story of Sadako Sasaki and the Thousand Paper Cranes: Larry Oda, Heritage Project Board Director, Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula.



~ Keynote Speaker: Arlington “Arly” La Mica, Board Director, Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula.



~ Peace Lantern Invocation: Carole Erickson, a member of the Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers).



~ Virtual Peace Lantern Retrospective: A video compilation produced by local video-journalist Wes White will be presented.



We are part of a worldwide coalition of over 130 groups that will take part in this 75th Anniversary global commemoration with events scheduled throughout the month of August. Together, we will honor survivors who are still here and commit to actions to eliminate the global nuclear threat, which is also, unfortunately, #stillhere.



#stillhere Coalition:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



This event is part of a series of free August events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the first nuclear weapons unleashed against humanity in 1945.



For all the 75th Anniversary Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration series events happening in August 2020 through the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, go to:



https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/calendar/2020-hiroshima-nagasaki-remembrance-and-virtual-peace-lantern-ceremony/



Organized and Sponsored by:



- Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula

- Monterey Peace and Justice Center

- Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers),

- Peace Coalition of Monterey County

- Veterans for Peace, Chapter #46

- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch



A Project of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch. WILPF has been working for a Nuclear Free Future even before the United Nations was founded in 1945. The glaring inequalities that developed over the past 75 years have finally been exposed for all to see during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. The need for world peace and international cooperation is more pressing than ever. The questions are: who will prevail and how can WE prevail on the side of peace and freedom? Visit WILPF-US’s DISARM/END-WARS webpage (

1945 timeline for the United Nations and the Atomic Bomb.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪ 75th Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance & Virtual Peace Lantern CeremonyJoin us in honoring the memory of those who suffered the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. What would have been our 16th Annual Peace Lantern Ceremony atLovers Point Cove in Pacific Grove was canceled over concerns of COVID-19. We invite you to take part in our virtual Remembrance and Peace Lantern Ceremony.Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDTMonterey Peace & Justice Center YouTube livestream:Or join the commemoration ceremony via Zoom:PROGRAM~ Introduction: Beverly Bean, (emcee), Co-Chair of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch.~ Opening Prayer: Reverend Jay Shinseki, Resident Minister for the three Buddhist Temples, Watsonville, Salinas, and Monterey.~ The Story of Sadako Sasaki and the Thousand Paper Cranes: Larry Oda, Heritage Project Board Director, Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula.~ Keynote Speaker: Arlington “Arly” La Mica, Board Director, Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula.~ Peace Lantern Invocation: Carole Erickson, a member of the Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers).~ Virtual Peace Lantern Retrospective: A video compilation produced by local video-journalist Wes White will be presented.We are part of a worldwide coalition of over 130 groups that will take part in this 75th Anniversary global commemoration with events scheduled throughout the month of August. Together, we will honor survivors who are still here and commit to actions to eliminate the global nuclear threat, which is also, unfortunately, #stillhere.#stillhere Coalition: https://www.hiroshimanagasaki75.org/ ▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪This event is part of a series of free August events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the first nuclear weapons unleashed against humanity in 1945.For all the 75th Anniversary Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration series events happening in August 2020 through the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, go to:Organized and Sponsored by:- Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula- Monterey Peace and Justice Center- Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers),- Peace Coalition of Monterey County- Veterans for Peace, Chapter #46- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County BranchA Project of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch. WILPF has been working for a Nuclear Free Future even before the United Nations was founded in 1945. The glaring inequalities that developed over the past 75 years have finally been exposed for all to see during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. The need for world peace and international cooperation is more pressing than ever. The questions are: who will prevail and how can WE prevail on the side of peace and freedom? Visit WILPF-US’s DISARM/END-WARS webpage ( https://wilpfus.org/our-work/disarmend-wars ) to view their interactive1945 timeline for the United Nations and the Atomic Bomb.▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1940830092...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 5:16 PM