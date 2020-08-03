



August 6, 2020 @ 5 PM. - 6 PM Pacific Time



Livestream:



Hosts: Pace e Bene & New Mexico 75th Anniversary of Hiroshima/Nagasaki Committee



The online commemoration will begin 5 p.m. Pacific Time, on Thursday evening, August 6th.

It will be hosted by Rev. John Dear, who has helped lead annual Hiroshima day peace vigils for the last nearly twenty years at Los Alamos, New Mexico, the location of the Manhattan Project during WWII to build the first atomic bomb.



We will begin with an opening blessing from Evelyn Naranjo of Pueblo de San Ildefonso. Then we will hear from Jay Coghlan of Nukewatch.org on the history of the Los Alamos labs, where the bomb was designed and fabricated, and how it continues to play the leading role in the creation of most U.S. nuclear weapons since then. Then we will hear a reflection of commemoration, remembrance and recommitment by Roshi Joan Halifax, longtime peacemaker and founder of Upaya Zen Center in Santa Fe.



The keynoter speaker will be Dr. Ira Helfand, one of the leaders of ICANW, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who will explain why we need to work harder then ever to build a global grassroots movement to abolish nuclear weapons. Then Archbishop John Wester, of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, NM, will speak about nuclear weapons and offer a blessing. John will close the call at the end of the hour.



HONORABLE PRESENTERS:



Keynote by Dr. Ira Helfand, MD, a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.



Evelyn Naranjo of Pueblo de San Ildefonso



Jay Coghlan of Nukewatch.org



Roshi Joan Halifax of Upaya Zen Center



Archbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, NM



Rev. John Dear of Pace e Bene



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



Campaign Nonviolence National Conference, August 2020



This event is part of the virtual Campaign Nonviolence National Conference & nonviolence training happening Aug. 7 (cost: $20) & Aug. 8 (cost $50). For more information, go to:



https://mango-round-83ep.squarespace.com/cnvconference2020



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



Below: Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Japan

Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki and calling for the abolition of nuclear weaponsAugust 6, 2020 @ 5 PM. - 6 PM Pacific TimeLivestream: https://paceebene.org/hiroshimaday2020 Hosts: Pace e Bene & New Mexico 75th Anniversary of Hiroshima/Nagasaki CommitteeThe online commemoration will begin 5 p.m. Pacific Time, on Thursday evening, August 6th.It will be hosted by Rev. John Dear, who has helped lead annual Hiroshima day peace vigils for the last nearly twenty years at Los Alamos, New Mexico, the location of the Manhattan Project during WWII to build the first atomic bomb.We will begin with an opening blessing from Evelyn Naranjo of Pueblo de San Ildefonso. Then we will hear from Jay Coghlan of Nukewatch.org on the history of the Los Alamos labs, where the bomb was designed and fabricated, and how it continues to play the leading role in the creation of most U.S. nuclear weapons since then. Then we will hear a reflection of commemoration, remembrance and recommitment by Roshi Joan Halifax, longtime peacemaker and founder of Upaya Zen Center in Santa Fe.The keynoter speaker will be Dr. Ira Helfand, one of the leaders of ICANW, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who will explain why we need to work harder then ever to build a global grassroots movement to abolish nuclear weapons. Then Archbishop John Wester, of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, NM, will speak about nuclear weapons and offer a blessing. John will close the call at the end of the hour.HONORABLE PRESENTERS:Keynote by Dr. Ira Helfand, MD, a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.Evelyn Naranjo of Pueblo de San IldefonsoJay Coghlan of Nukewatch.orgRoshi Joan Halifax of Upaya Zen CenterArchbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, NMRev. John Dear of Pace e Bene▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪Campaign Nonviolence National Conference, August 2020This event is part of the virtual Campaign Nonviolence National Conference & nonviolence training happening Aug. 7 (cost: $20) & Aug. 8 (cost $50). For more information, go to:▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪Below: Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Japan For more event information: https://paceebene.org/hiroshimaday2020

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 4:53 PM