Shine Bright! Join us for a free graphic design workshop this Wednesday from 7:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M., led by our very own Alonso Hernandez! The workshop will review basic design principles and will include a real-time Photoshop tutorial.Graphic design is an extremely useful tool that is widely accessible and powerful enough to change public narratives! Social media has given us a platform to share information that is not talked about in mainstream media. During the uprisings against police brutality, social media was an important tool used by organizers to educate people about important topics like defunding the police and anti-racism. Collectively, we can wield this power to tell our own stories and inspire people to fight for liberation.Topics we will cover: masking backgrounds, gradients, textures, font libraries, color theory, typography, basic tools on PhotoshopIf you do not have access to Photoshop, we will talk about how you can access the Adobe suite through the Sunrise Movement! You can contact Alonso with questions: ( ahern148 [at] ucsc.edu Shine Bright! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2629996107...

