Thursday, August 6, 2020 @ 9 AM PT (11 am ET)

Speakers:



Sunday, August 9, 2020 @ 11 AM PT ( 2 pm ET)

Speakers:



Livestream:



Our #stillhere Coalition is excited to host a national livestream event Commemorating the

75th anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We are a group of organizations and individuals working together to mark the anniversaries of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the Trinity nuclear test.



Seventy-five years after the first nuclear weapons were used, the weapons are #stillhere.

So are the survivors. As the only country to use nuclear weapons in conflict, the United States has a moral obligation to lead the world in ending this menace and restoring communities impacted by nuclear weapons.



Join us here to watch the livestream on the 75th anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We'll be sharing highlights from local events nationwide, stories from survivors, and a look toward the future of a world free from nuclear threats.

_____________________________________________________________



WORLDWIDE COMMEMORATION EVENTS



There are also online and in-person events happening all across the US and the world.

To find out more, go to:



Event Map:



Event List:

_____________________________________________________________



#stillhere Coalition



We are a coalition of anti-nuclear activists representing a variety of organizations nationwide. We share the common goals of ridding the world of the risk of nuclear weapons, and bringing justice to the communities affected by nuclear weapons testing, production and use. We came together specifically to honor nuclear survivors as we acknowledge that in the 75th year of the nuclear age, survivors and the weapons are still here.



For the full list of partners, go to:

_____________________________________________________________

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 4:12 PM