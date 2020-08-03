



Aug 5, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time



"Getting justice for Breonna Taylor has been hard enough, so



We will be emailing and tweeting at Kentucky officials about why we demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and we will be doing it together simultaneously to make the most significant impact as possible.



"Emailing - Templates make it easy for recipients to filter emails to their junk folder. When contacting Kentucky officials, find creative ways to demand the arrests and convictions of the LMPD officers, responsible for killing Breonna. Think of subject lines that would entice you, and messages that will evoke action.



Tweeting - Tweet. Tweet. Tweet. Then Tweet some more. Get your Twitter fingers ready, and let's keep the conversation going about Breonna Taylor. She deserves it and her family and friends deserve it. When you're tweeting, use the hashtags #ForBreonna and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor"



