Email and Twitter Storm for Breonna Taylor!
Date Wednesday August 05
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorForbreonna.com
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Email and Twitter Storm for Breonna Taylor!

Aug 5, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

"Getting justice for Breonna Taylor has been hard enough, so https://www.forbreonna.com/ was developed to make the process, of demanding justice, simple and straightforward."

We will be emailing and tweeting at Kentucky officials about why we demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and we will be doing it together simultaneously to make the most significant impact as possible.

"Emailing - Templates make it easy for recipients to filter emails to their junk folder. When contacting Kentucky officials, find creative ways to demand the arrests and convictions of the LMPD officers, responsible for killing Breonna. Think of subject lines that would entice you, and messages that will evoke action.

Tweeting - Tweet. Tweet. Tweet. Then Tweet some more. Get your Twitter fingers ready, and let's keep the conversation going about Breonna Taylor. She deserves it and her family and friends deserve it. When you're tweeting, use the hashtags #ForBreonna and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor"

It’s up to every single one of us to make the necessary calls, send the imperative emails, and bring the injustice back into the public eye until we have #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

