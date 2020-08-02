Please join us this Wednesday to continue in our March against the injustice, hate, and racism toward BIPOC residents within our community. We will be meeting in the Cowell’s Beach parking lot & marching to the Lighthouse. More information to come. DONT BE AN ASS, WEAR A MASK‼️ See you there‼️



#BlackAndBrownUnity

#BlackLivesMatter

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 11:59 PM