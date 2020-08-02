Please join us this Wednesday to continue in our March against the injustice, hate, and racism toward BIPOC residents within our community. We will be meeting in the Cowell’s Beach parking lot & marching to the Lighthouse. More information to come. DONT BE AN ASS, WEAR A MASK‼️ See you there‼️
#BlackAndBrownUnity
#BlackLivesMatter
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
|Black and Brown Unity: West Cliff March & Speakout
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday August 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|#BlackAndBrownUnity
|Location Details
|Cowell’s Beach parking lot, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 11:59 PM
