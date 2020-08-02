top
Women's Suffrage: The Road from Ratification to the Reality Over the Last 100 Years
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 18
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWomen’s Museum of California
Location Details
Online
Join the Women's Museum of California and the San Diego Public Library in celebrating the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment's radification on August 18, 1920.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-road-from-ratification-to-reality-tickets-115390555257

How does the ratification of the law in 1920 reconcile with the reality of the subsequent
100 years? What changes in laws and policies enabled all women to exercise their right to vote? And, how important is it for all women to vote?

Leading this discussion:

Anne Hoiberg, Board President, Women’s Museum of California

Panel:

--Lori Thiel, President, League of Women Voters of San Diego
--Sheryl Mallory-Johnson, Author and Founder 1619 National Celebration of Black Women
--Ellen Nash, SDSU’s Human Resources Department (Ret.)
___________________________________________________________

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
___________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 7:03 PM
