



RSVP:



How does the ratification of the law in 1920 reconcile with the reality of the subsequent

100 years? What changes in laws and policies enabled all women to exercise their right to vote? And, how important is it for all women to vote?



Leading this discussion:



Anne Hoiberg, Board President, Women’s Museum of California



Panel:



--Lori Thiel, President, League of Women Voters of San Diego

--Sheryl Mallory-Johnson, Author and Founder 1619 National Celebration of Black Women

--Ellen Nash, SDSU’s Human Resources Department (Ret.)

___________________________________________________________



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:

___________________________________________________________

