Join the Women's Museum of California and the San Diego Public Library in celebrating the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment's radification on August 18, 1920.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-road-from-ratification-to-reality-tickets-115390555257
How does the ratification of the law in 1920 reconcile with the reality of the subsequent
100 years? What changes in laws and policies enabled all women to exercise their right to vote? And, how important is it for all women to vote?
Leading this discussion:
Anne Hoiberg, Board President, Women’s Museum of California
Panel:
--Lori Thiel, President, League of Women Voters of San Diego
--Sheryl Mallory-Johnson, Author and Founder 1619 National Celebration of Black Women
--Ellen Nash, SDSU’s Human Resources Department (Ret.)
___________________________________________________________
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
___________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | WomynView events for the week of 8/18/2020
|Women's Suffrage: The Road from Ratification to the Reality Over the Last 100 Years
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 18
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Women’s Museum of California
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 7:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network