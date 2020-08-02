top
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Socialist Gloria La Riva Nominated by Peace and Freedom Party Convention
by Maureen Smith
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 2:08 PM
On August 1st, the Peace and Freedom Party State Central Committee nominated Socialist/Labor Activist Gloria La Riva to be on the California ballot in November as their candidate for U.S. President
Longtime San Francisco labor and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva was chosen today as the Peace and Freedom Party nominee for U. S. President. The party's state central committee cast 62 votes for La Riva and 3 votes for Howie Hawkins, with three abstentions. Anti-racist and disability rights advocate Sunil Freeman of Maryland was then chosen without opposition as the party's nominee for Vice President.

La Riva received over 2/3 of the vote for the nomination in the March primary, but the State Central Committee's action Saturday will officially place the La Riva / Freeman ticket on California's November general election ballot. They will appear in a number of other states on the ballot lines of the Vermont Liberty Union Party and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Gloria La Riva said "We are honored to be the nominees of the Peace and Freedom Party. We are running not just to represent voters, but to represent the millions without the right to vote: undocumented immigrants, permanent residents, prisoners and parolees who are unable to cast a ballot. This is their country too."

Kevin Akin of Riverside, the new California State Chair of the party, reports that the ticket expects to get more votes in California than in any other state. "It's a clear way for a voter to show support for peace, socialism, and the immediate needs of the working class."

Maureen Smith
Peace and Freedom Party
State Central Committee
http://Peace and Freedom Party or Gloria L...
