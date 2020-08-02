This is a Zoom panel to keep us learning about how we might rethink public safety in light of the Black Lives Matter Movement. It includes three experts on the question of alternative modes of public safety: Dr Nikki Jones, Berkeley Professor, Ben Adam Klimer, with CAHOOTS Eugenes alternative to police dispatch, and Kayla Kumar with the SC Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission. The goal is education and discussion and the panel is open to all perspectives. Please share the link far and wide.

