Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 For Health/Safety & Living Wages
Amazonians and workers shutdown the Amazon DSF4 warehouse on August 1, 2020 to protest the lack of health and safety and slave labor wages
A car caravan was organized on August 1, 2020 to close the Amazon DSF4 San Leandro warehouse. Workers talked about the dangerous health and safety conditions and the lack of enforcement of. CA-OSHA.
They also reported that the company is not informing workers who are becoming contaminated so that they can protect themselves. They are calling for a two week shutdown for deep cleaning and full pay for all the workers.
Speakers including the ILWU Local 34 and Teamster Local 70 spoke in support of the Amazon workers and called out the role of the owner Bezos.
Additional media:
Workers, Liability, The Hero's Act and Health and Safety On The Job With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://youtu.be/ezmEDOiR9s0
With No Safety, Covid Killing Colorado JBS Workers &
Memorial With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5kTkTdQLpg
UFCW 7 Memorial For 6 JBS Greely, Colorado Workers Who Did Died From Covid
https://www.facebook.com/572982989459766/videos/2875360759256585/?eid=ARB7Kpk3vssOExInbEyCJVx6tLPM7xbOBWPd4W87zE4GRdcpGGK_HclbTWQSPbkqPiGtrhdvdpMyWSFI
The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ
Investigation: Counties With Meatpacking Plants Report Twice the National Average Rate of COVID-19 Infections
https://www.ewg.org/news-and-analysis/2020/05/ewg-map-counties-meatpacking-plants-report-twice-national-average-rate
America’s Largest Food & Retail Union Confirms Growing COVID-19 Impact on Frontline Workers
http://www.ufcw.org/2020/06/25/covidupdate/
Covid & The Staffing Crisis At Cal/OSHA With Garrett Brown MPH, CIH Retired From Cal/OSHA & Researcher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JBRHGoJSLA
Tesla, Covid-19, Elon Musk, Cal-OSHA & Gov. Gavin Newsom-Interview With Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx9fRymBiqk
'We Need A Safe Workplace! Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel Speaks Out For Safety In Elon Musk's Tesla Plant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGLb61Iy5VQ
Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Elon Musk "He Thinks He Is Above The Law" Rally at Tesla plant
https://youtu.be/rzPl6tm3k7U
Coronavirus: Workers group wants Tesla to give more safety information
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/15/coronavirus-workers-group-to-demand-tesla-give-more-safety-information/
TESLA Employees COVID-Positive, Gov.Newsom Responsible-June 12 Protest In Sacramento
https://patch.com/california/sacramento/calendar/event/20200612/838884/tesla-employees-covid-positive-gov-newsom-responsible
Protesters Outside Fremont Tesla Plant Demand Improved COVID-19 Safety For Workers
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/06/15/protesters-fremont-tesla-plant-demand-improved-covid-19-safety-workers/
Protesters Outside Tesla Fremont Factory Demand Improved Safety for Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrZpnX7bQKk
Additional info:
Bay Area Amazonians
https://www.bayareaamazonians.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
