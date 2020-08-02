top
Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 For Health/Safety & Living Wages
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
Amazonians and workers shutdown the Amazon DSF4 warehouse on August 1, 2020 to protest the lack of health and safety and slave labor wages
sm_amazon_rally_truck_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A car caravan was organized on August 1, 2020 to close the Amazon DSF4 San Leandro warehouse. Workers talked about the dangerous health and safety conditions and the lack of enforcement of. CA-OSHA.

They also reported that the company is not informing workers who are becoming contaminated so that they can protect themselves. They are calling for a two week shutdown for deep cleaning and full pay for all the workers.

Speakers including the ILWU Local 34 and Teamster Local 70 spoke in support of the Amazon workers and called out the role of the owner Bezos.

Workers, Liability, The Hero's Act and Health and Safety On The Job With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://youtu.be/ezmEDOiR9s0

With No Safety, Covid Killing Colorado JBS Workers &
Memorial With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5kTkTdQLpg

UFCW 7 Memorial For 6 JBS Greely, Colorado Workers Who Did Died From Covid
https://www.facebook.com/572982989459766/videos/2875360759256585/?eid=ARB7Kpk3vssOExInbEyCJVx6tLPM7xbOBWPd4W87zE4GRdcpGGK_HclbTWQSPbkqPiGtrhdvdpMyWSFI

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

Investigation: Counties With Meatpacking Plants Report Twice the National Average Rate of COVID-19 Infections
https://www.ewg.org/news-and-analysis/2020/05/ewg-map-counties-meatpacking-plants-report-twice-national-average-rate

America’s Largest Food & Retail Union Confirms Growing COVID-19 Impact on Frontline Workers
http://www.ufcw.org/2020/06/25/covidupdate/

Covid & The Staffing Crisis At Cal/OSHA With Garrett Brown MPH, CIH Retired From Cal/OSHA & Researcher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JBRHGoJSLA

Tesla, Covid-19, Elon Musk, Cal-OSHA & Gov. Gavin Newsom-Interview With Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx9fRymBiqk

'We Need A Safe Workplace! Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel Speaks Out For Safety In Elon Musk's Tesla Plant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGLb61Iy5VQ

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Elon Musk "He Thinks He Is Above The Law" Rally at Tesla plant
https://youtu.be/rzPl6tm3k7U

Coronavirus: Workers group wants Tesla to give more safety information
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/15/coronavirus-workers-group-to-demand-tesla-give-more-safety-information/

TESLA Employees COVID-Positive, Gov.Newsom Responsible-June 12 Protest In Sacramento
https://patch.com/california/sacramento/calendar/event/20200612/838884/tesla-employees-covid-positive-gov-newsom-responsible

Protesters Outside Fremont Tesla Plant Demand Improved COVID-19 Safety For Workers
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/06/15/protesters-fremont-tesla-plant-demand-improved-covid-19-safety-workers/

Protesters Outside Tesla Fremont Factory Demand Improved Safety for Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrZpnX7bQKk

Bay Area Amazonians
https://www.bayareaamazonians.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Amazon Worker John Hopkins Letter To Jeff Bezos
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_letter_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Amazon worker John Hopkins tried to deliver a letter to Amazon and Jeff Bezos but the company would not take it.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Deaths For Profit
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_workers_deaths_for_profits.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Amazon Making Billions While Workers Are Dying From Covid
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Black Lives Matter But Not For Jeff Bezos & Amazon
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_black_lives_matter__8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers at the Amazon San Leandro warehouse said that Black Lives Do not matter for Jeff Bezos and Amazon
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§$13 Billion In One Day
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_13_b_in_one_day.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
In one day Bezos and Amazon made $13 billion while workers cannot survive on their wages from the company.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Worker Action Shuts Down San Leandro Amazon Warehouse
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_shutdown_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Amazon San Leandro warehouse was shut down for 4 hours on August 1 to protest the lack of health and safety protection and low wages.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Workers Demanded Closure Of Amazon DSF4 For Cleaning
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_deep_cleeaning_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Amazon workers said that there was no proper cleaning of the warehouses and this was threatening the workers health and their families who might become contaminated.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§ILWU Local 34 Kieth Shanklin Supported the Amazon Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_shank_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 34 president Keith Franklin joined the Amazon workers and their action to close the warehouse. He said he supports their demands for health and safety and a union.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§Rally In Front Of Amazon San Leandro Warehouse
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_rally_truck_8-1-20_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Amazonian rally took place in front of the the San Leandro DSF 4 terminal.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
§SEIU 1021 Nurse Supported Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_amazon_seiu_1021_rally_8-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An SEIU 1021 Nurse spoke out for the Amazon workers and others who are fighting for health and safety.
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
