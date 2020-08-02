Amazonians and workers shutdown the Amazon DSF4 warehouse on August 1, 2020 to protest the lack of health and safety and slave labor wages

A car caravan was organized on August 1, 2020 to close the Amazon DSF4 San Leandro warehouse. Workers talked about the dangerous health and safety conditions and the lack of enforcement of. CA-OSHA.They also reported that the company is not informing workers who are becoming contaminated so that they can protect themselves. They are calling for a two week shutdown for deep cleaning and full pay for all the workers.Speakers including the ILWU Local 34 and Teamster Local 70 spoke in support of the Amazon workers and called out the role of the owner Bezos.