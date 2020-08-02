



Fundraiser: UNIFA's Teaching Hospital

Date and Time: Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT



Mildred Trouillot Aristide, former first lady of Haiti, is an attorney, author, and member of the Board of Administration of the Université de la Fondation Dr. Aristide (UNIFA). Mrs. Aristide will discuss the current health crisis in Haiti, including the impact of COVID-19, and will report on the remarkable work of UNIFA. Since reopening in 2011, UNIFA has graduated 230 new doctors, 78 new nurses, 8 physiotherapists, and 30 lawyers, providing young people in Haiti with skills and knowledge to lead their country forward. Now UNIFA is launching its most ambitious project to date, a Campaign for Dignity to construct a new medical center that will also serve as a teaching hospital.



Since its inception in March 2004, the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund has given concrete aid to Haiti’s democratic movement as they attempted to survive the brutal coup against their democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and to rebuild shattered development projects. We urge you to contribute generously, not only for this immediate crisis, but in order to support the long-run development of human rights, sustainable agriculture and economic justice in Haiti.



SPEAKERS: Mildred Trouillot Aristide, former first lady of Haiti, as well as Danny Glover, Laura Flynn, Dr. Henri Ford, Ira Kurzban and K'Ronna Harmon.

ABOUT: Haiti Emergency Relief Fund



Location: 2362 Bancroft Way Berkeley, CA 94704



Our aid goes directly into the hands of Haitians. We give aid, not charity; we respect the people of Haiti and honor their commitment to lead the rebuilding of their society in the wake of this disaster. We have worked to support Haiti for the past six years, not just for the past few weeks. We will continue our work long after Haiti has dropped from the front pages. We hope that you will be there with us. We appreciate every penny, every dime, every dollar.



