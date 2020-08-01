top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 8/ 8/2020
Shut Down CA's Concentration Camps: Statewide Day of Action for Immigrant Justice (SF)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 08
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFree Them All Coalition- Bay Area
Emailfreethemallcali [at] gmail.com
Location Details
There will be an initial meeting/rally at Justin Herman Plaza and then we will march to the ICE building for another rally.

Please stay tuned for details on a supporting car caravan, led by the SF LowRider Council, which will likely start in the mission and meet up with the march at the ICE building.

Please also stay tuned for actions you can take from home in the days before the action.

Thank you for taking action! #FreeThemAll
Shut Down California’s Concentration Camps: Abolish ICE!

On August 8th 2020, people from all over the state including San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, will be converging on detention and state centers. Here in the Bay Area, we will be marching from Justin Herman Plaza to the ICE building to make the following demands:

To save lives, Gov. Newsom and AG Becerra must immediately end ALL California cooperation with ICE. We demand that Gov. Newsom support the demands of detained migrants, who are organizing across California with hunger strikes, and community organizations:
1. Stop all transfers from California prisons and jails to ICE detention
2. Stop all expansion of detention centers in our state
3. Lead an independent investigation and hold detention centers accountable for putting lives at risk during the pandemic.

At the federal level, we are also fighting to Abolish ICE, Close the Camps and #FreeThemAll: ICE must release all detained people, starting with the most vulnerable to COVID. While decarceration takes place, ICE and private prison corporations must provide safe [housing], protective gear, and medical attention.

Here is the full statewide call to action page: BIT.LY/SHUTDOWNCAMPSCA

Here is the SF FB event page, please share widely and RSVP: bit.ly/freethemallsf

We ask that everyone wear a mask and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet during the action. We want to minimize the spread of Covid-19, which has disproportionately affected communities of color. We will have medical professionals at this action to help support everyone's safety!

Sponsored by the Bay Area #FreeThemAll Coalition

Endorsed by (partial list): DSA SF IRIS committee * Bay Resistance Immigrant Justice Committee * Committee to Close the Camps, Free our Children * Never Again Action-Bay Area * Do No Harm Coalition * Internal Medicine Solidarity Coalition * Health Justice Commons * San Francisco LowRider Council * San Francisco Labor Council * CURYJ
sm_free_them_all_flyer_v3.jpg
original image (816x1056)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6006244239...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 9:33 PM
§Free Them All Flyer Spanish
by Free Them All Coalition- Bay Area
Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 9:33 PM
free_them_all_flyer_spanish_v2_3.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (638.7KB)
https://www.facebook.com/events/6006244239...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 151.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code