Shut Down California’s Concentration Camps: Abolish ICE!
On August 8th 2020, people from all over the state including San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, will be converging on detention and state centers. Here in the Bay Area, we will be marching from Justin Herman Plaza to the ICE building to make the following demands:
To save lives, Gov. Newsom and AG Becerra must immediately end ALL California cooperation with ICE. We demand that Gov. Newsom support the demands of detained migrants, who are organizing across California with hunger strikes, and community organizations:
1. Stop all transfers from California prisons and jails to ICE detention
2. Stop all expansion of detention centers in our state
3. Lead an independent investigation and hold detention centers accountable for putting lives at risk during the pandemic.
At the federal level, we are also fighting to Abolish ICE, Close the Camps and #FreeThemAll: ICE must release all detained people, starting with the most vulnerable to COVID. While decarceration takes place, ICE and private prison corporations must provide safe [housing], protective gear, and medical attention.
Here is the full statewide call to action page: BIT.LY/SHUTDOWNCAMPSCA
Here is the SF FB event page, please share widely and RSVP: bit.ly/freethemallsf
We ask that everyone wear a mask and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet during the action. We want to minimize the spread of Covid-19, which has disproportionately affected communities of color. We will have medical professionals at this action to help support everyone's safety!
Sponsored by the Bay Area #FreeThemAll Coalition
Endorsed by (partial list): DSA SF IRIS committee * Bay Resistance Immigrant Justice Committee * Committee to Close the Camps, Free our Children * Never Again Action-Bay Area * Do No Harm Coalition * Internal Medicine Solidarity Coalition * Health Justice Commons * San Francisco LowRider Council * San Francisco Labor Council * CURYJ
|Saturday August 08
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Free Them All Coalition- Bay Area
|freethemallcali [at] gmail.com
There will be an initial meeting/rally at Justin Herman Plaza and then we will march to the ICE building for another rally.
Please stay tuned for details on a supporting car caravan, led by the SF LowRider Council, which will likely start in the mission and meet up with the march at the ICE building.
Please also stay tuned for actions you can take from home in the days before the action.
Thank you for taking action! #FreeThemAll
https://www.facebook.com/events/6006244239...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 9:33 PM
