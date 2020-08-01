Join Us in Demanding a Full and Just Pandemic Relief Package
Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM PT (3:30 PM - 4:30 PM ET)
Livestream here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/moral-monday-to-stop-mcconnells-misery-meanness-and-mayhem
Poor People's Campaign website: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
Join us on #MoralMonday to Stop McConnell’s Misery, Meanness and Mayhem, as we honor the dead and flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to push for a full and just relief package now!
Senate Majority Leader McConnell is too comfortable with the thousands of deaths and untold suffering from the pandemics of COVID-19, systemic racism and poverty. In this urgent crisis of leadership, we must come together to demand a full and just relief package that lifts from the bottom.
It has been nearly five months since this government took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now facing the worst public health crisis in a century and an economic recession that rivals the Great Depression.
Before the pandemic, there were already 140 million people who were poor or one emergency away from being poor. Now, 50 million unemployment claims have been filed since March and 20 million Americans face evictions in the days ahead, while at the same time US billionaires have increased their wealth by over $700 billion.
Yet, under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, the Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds. Instead of bolstering unemployment benefits and extending renter protections, the proposed bill actually increases the military budget, maintains tax breaks for the wealthy, undermines public schools’ ability to safely reopen and institutes legal immunity for corporations and companies that are forcing people back to work in unsafe conditions.
Event Accessibility:
~ASL Interpreted
~Captioned in English and Spanish
~To access the Spanish captions or large print English captions during the event, click this link: http://bit.ly/PPCMoralMonday-English-Spanish-Captions-Link
