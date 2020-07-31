Forced Movement for the Unhoused? rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Friday Jul 31st, 2020 6:14 PM by Robert Norse

A "managed" campground has been set up in the middle of the Benchlands in the middle of the area previously used by unhoused displaced residents, from the pedestrian bridge to the Water St. bridge. HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) distributed a flyer this morning and interviewed numerous residents.