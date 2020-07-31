top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 8/ 3/2020
National Day of Resistance: Oakland Car Caravan to Demand Safe, Healthy, Equitable Schools
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday August 03
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJourney for Justice & OPEN
Location Details
Car Caravan: meet at La Escuelita, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA
National Day of Resistance: Car Caravan and Rally in Oakland

We demand safe, healthy, equitable schools with safe reopenings!

When: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM PT

Where: Meet at La Escuelita, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/587587858571554/

#EdEquityOrElse
#EquityOrElse
#SafeSchoolReopenings

ORGANIZERS:

Oakland Public Education Network (OPEN)
Journey for Justice
Oakland Education Association (OEA)
East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
California Educators United
_____________________________________________________________

DEMANDS

--No reopening until the scientific data supports it

--Police-free schools

--All schools must be supported to function as community schools with adequate numbers
of counselors and nurses and community/parent outreach workers

--Safe conditions including lower class sizes, PPE, cleaning, testing, and other key protocols

--Equitable access to online learning

--Support for our communities and families, including canceling rents and mortgages,
a moratorium on evictions/foreclosures, providing direct cash assistance to those
not able to work or who are unemployed, and other critical social needs

--Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing

--Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded
by taxing billionaires and Wall Street

--Equitable access to online learning
_____________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19: Wear a mask and practice social distancing when not in car.

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions.
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: DemandSafeSchools.org

In this movement moment, our organizations have come together to unite students, educators, parents and community to advance a racial justice agenda in public education, in particular by organizing for police-free schools. We’re working to galvanize a strong and growing student/educator/parent/community voice; a voice that says the government must go much further to provide the resources to ensure a safe and equitable school reopening and must provide for our communities and working families through transformational Common Good demands.

https://www.demandsafeschools.org/about/
sm_safe_school.jpg
original image (742x960)
For more event information: https://www.demandsafeschools.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 31st, 2020 2:27 PM
