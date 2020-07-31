National Day of Resistance: Car Caravan and Rally in Oakland
We demand safe, healthy, equitable schools with safe reopenings!
When: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM PT
Where: Meet at La Escuelita, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA
Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/587587858571554/
#EdEquityOrElse
#EquityOrElse
#SafeSchoolReopenings
ORGANIZERS:
Oakland Public Education Network (OPEN)
Journey for Justice
Oakland Education Association (OEA)
East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
California Educators United
_____________________________________________________________
DEMANDS
--No reopening until the scientific data supports it
--Police-free schools
--All schools must be supported to function as community schools with adequate numbers
of counselors and nurses and community/parent outreach workers
--Safe conditions including lower class sizes, PPE, cleaning, testing, and other key protocols
--Equitable access to online learning
--Support for our communities and families, including canceling rents and mortgages,
a moratorium on evictions/foreclosures, providing direct cash assistance to those
not able to work or who are unemployed, and other critical social needs
--Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing
--Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded
by taxing billionaires and Wall Street
--Equitable access to online learning
_____________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19: Wear a mask and practice social distancing when not in car.
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions.
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: DemandSafeSchools.org
In this movement moment, our organizations have come together to unite students, educators, parents and community to advance a racial justice agenda in public education, in particular by organizing for police-free schools. We’re working to galvanize a strong and growing student/educator/parent/community voice; a voice that says the government must go much further to provide the resources to ensure a safe and equitable school reopening and must provide for our communities and working families through transformational Common Good demands.
https://www.demandsafeschools.org/about/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/ 3/2020
|National Day of Resistance: Oakland Car Caravan to Demand Safe, Healthy, Equitable Schools
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday August 03
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Journey for Justice & OPEN
|Location Details
|Car Caravan: meet at La Escuelita, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.demandsafeschools.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 31st, 2020 2:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network