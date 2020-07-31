



We demand safe, healthy, equitable schools with safe reopenings!



When: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM PT



Where: Meet at La Escuelita, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA



Facebook post:



#EdEquityOrElse

#EquityOrElse

#SafeSchoolReopenings



ORGANIZERS:



Oakland Public Education Network (OPEN)

Journey for Justice

Oakland Education Association (OEA)

East Bay Democratic Socialists of America

California Educators United

_____________________________________________________________



DEMANDS



--No reopening until the scientific data supports it



--Police-free schools



--All schools must be supported to function as community schools with adequate numbers

of counselors and nurses and community/parent outreach workers



--Safe conditions including lower class sizes, PPE, cleaning, testing, and other key protocols



--Equitable access to online learning



--Support for our communities and families, including canceling rents and mortgages,

a moratorium on evictions/foreclosures, providing direct cash assistance to those

not able to work or who are unemployed, and other critical social needs



--Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing



--Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded

by taxing billionaires and Wall Street



--Equitable access to online learning

_____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19: Wear a mask and practice social distancing when not in car.



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions.

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

_____________________________________________________________



ABOUT: DemandSafeSchools.org



In this movement moment, our organizations have come together to unite students, educators, parents and community to advance a racial justice agenda in public education, in particular by organizing for police-free schools. We’re working to galvanize a strong and growing student/educator/parent/community voice; a voice that says the government must go much further to provide the resources to ensure a safe and equitable school reopening and must provide for our communities and working families through transformational Common Good demands.



