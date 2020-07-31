A rally was held on 7/30/20 to protest the firing and union busting tactic of VCA-Mars who fired ILWU Local 6 negotiating committee member Katy Bradley

On July 30, 2020 a rally in San Francisco was held to protest the firing of VCA-Mars union negotiator Katy Bradley.Bradley who had worked at the company for 8 years was fired in retaliation for her union activities to get a contract from the company.VCA-Mars have been fighting the workers who voted to have a ILWU Local 6 represent them. Now the company is trying to bust the union by terminating long time union supporters and negotiating committee member Katy Bradley

Production of Labor Video Project