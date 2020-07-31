From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"We're With Katy" Rally To Protest Firing Of ILWU 6 VCA-Mars Unionist Katy Bradley
A rally was held on 7/30/20 to protest the firing and union busting tactic of VCA-Mars who fired ILWU Local 6 negotiating committee member Katy Bradley
On July 30, 2020 a rally in San Francisco was held to protest the firing of VCA-Mars union negotiator Katy Bradley.
Bradley who had worked at the company for 8 years was fired in retaliation for her union activities to get a contract from the company.
VCA-Mars have been fighting the workers who voted to have a ILWU Local 6 represent them. Now the company is trying to bust the union by terminating long time union supporters and negotiating committee member Katy Bradley
Additional media:
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=292s
SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
Animal Care Workers Form Union
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Bradley who had worked at the company for 8 years was fired in retaliation for her union activities to get a contract from the company.
VCA-Mars have been fighting the workers who voted to have a ILWU Local 6 represent them. Now the company is trying to bust the union by terminating long time union supporters and negotiating committee member Katy Bradley
Additional media:
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=292s
SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
Animal Care Workers Form Union
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network