top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"We're With Katy" Rally To Protest Firing Of ILWU 6 VCA-Mars Unionist Katy Bradley
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jul 31st, 2020 9:56 AM
A rally was held on 7/30/20 to protest the firing and union busting tactic of VCA-Mars who fired ILWU Local 6 negotiating committee member Katy Bradley
sm_ilwu6_vca_katy_rally_costume_7-30-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On July 30, 2020 a rally in San Francisco was held to protest the firing of VCA-Mars union negotiator Katy Bradley.

Bradley who had worked at the company for 8 years was fired in retaliation for her union activities to get a contract from the company.

VCA-Mars have been fighting the workers who voted to have a ILWU Local 6 represent them. Now the company is trying to bust the union by terminating long time union supporters and negotiating committee member Katy Bradley

Additional media:
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=292s

SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/

ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s

San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
Animal Care Workers Form Union
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miEoX_KoeUA
§Fired ILWU Local 6 VCA-Mars ILWU negotiator Katy Bradley
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jul 31st, 2020 9:56 AM
sm_ilwu_6_vca_katy_bradley_reading_statement_7-30-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 6 VCA-Mars ILWU Local 6 negotiator Katy Bradley read a statement at the solidarity rally about their fight for a contract and her firing by the company.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miEoX_KoeUA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 153.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code