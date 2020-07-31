



This Friday the city plans to ignore CDC recommendations

that say it is not safe to sweep homeless camps during the pandemic.



CDC Considerations for Encampments

If individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.



This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.

