There is a new crisis developing where people will be coerced into a city-managed camp were their freedoms will be denied while those who are not in the camp will face criminal charges and the confiscation of their survival gear.
This Friday the city plans to ignore CDC recommendations
that say it is not safe to sweep homeless camps during the pandemic.
CDC Considerations for Encampments
If individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.
This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/homeless-shelters/unsheltered-homelessness.html
Health, Housing & Public Services
|Protest the COVID Spreading Homeless Sweep and Repressive City Managed Camp
|Friday July 31
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Protest
|Keith McHenry
|keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
|575-770-3377
San Lorenzo River and Park at Water Street in Santa Cruz, California
For more event information: http://foodnotbombs.net
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 31st, 2020 5:38 AM
