Protest the COVID Spreading Homeless Sweep and Repressive City Managed Camp
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 31
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770-3377
Location Details
San Lorenzo River and Park at Water Street in Santa Cruz, California
There is a new crisis developing where people will be coerced into a city-managed camp were their freedoms will be denied while those who are not in the camp will face criminal charges and the confiscation of their survival gear.

This Friday the city plans to ignore CDC recommendations
that say it is not safe to sweep homeless camps during the pandemic.

CDC Considerations for Encampments
If individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.

This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/homeless-shelters/unsheltered-homelessness.html
For more event information: http://foodnotbombs.net

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 31st, 2020 5:38 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 151.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

