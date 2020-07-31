top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
Report on J25 Protest/Police Response in NLG-SF Newsletter
by Oakland Rose Up
Friday Jul 31st, 2020 12:07 AM
Shortly after midnight police charged the crowd for several blocks from Oakland PD and approximately four arrests were made.
sm_mspinkblackmickey_souza_probono_photo-h_for.jpg
original image (568x890)
Photo by Micky Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, a group of about 2,000 people gathered at Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland on Saturday evening to stand in solidarity with theuprising in Portland, OR. Among their demands were justice for lives stolen by police violence: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Sean Monterrosa, recently murdered by Vallejo PD.

Before marching, organizers at the plaza spoke out against systemic racism, institutionalized white supremacy and the need to defund and dismantle the police. Many held signs that expressed outrage with Donald Trump’s order to send Federal gang squads into U.S. cities under a racist “Law and Order” pretext. Shortly after midnight police charged the crowd for several blocks from Oakland PD and approximately four arrests were made.
