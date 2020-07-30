From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Oakland tenants & activists are to hold press conference in front of Lapham Company Inc.
Tenants and activists plan to hold a press conference tomorrow Friday July, 31, 2020, at 12:30PM, in front of the office of the landlord known as Lapham Property Inc., at 4484 Telegraph, Avenue, downtown Oakland!
Oakland tenants & activists are to hold press conference in front of Lapham Company Inc.
By Lynda Carson - July 30, 2020
Oakland - Tenants and activists plan to hold a press conference tomorrow Friday July, 31, 2020, at 12:30PM, in front of the office of the landlord known as Lapham Property Inc., at 4484 Telegraph, Avenue, downtown Oakland.
Latham Property Inc., and LAPHAM COMPANY I LLC, is owned by Jon M. Shahoian, who resides in Danville, in a luxurious home valued at $2,741,236 according to Zillow.
Jon M. Shahoian of Lapham Company Inc., made an $800.00 campaign contribution during June 2017, to Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf, and more about the Lapham Company may be found with Yelp found by clicking here.
See the July 30, 2020 - Press Release from ACCE directly below:
CA Real Estate Received Millions in Federal Assistance
While Renters Face Eviction and Homelessnes
Fifteen Days Out from Eviction Courts Reopening, Renters Converge on Corporate Landlords Demanding Rent Forgiveness – from Landlords and the State.
Lapham Company has received $350,000 to $1 million in federal PPP funds; tenants complain of harassment and poor maintenance
OAKLAND - 15 days out from the Judicial Council’s ruling to reopen the courts on August 14th and a mass wave evictions looming, renters at risk of eviction and community members plan to hold a press conference outside of Lapham Company - a Bay Area corporate landlord that has received between $350K - $1 million in taxpayer subsidies through the federal PPP loan program. The tenants are there to highlight the inequity in government bailouts - while corporate landlords companies worth billions are getting taxpayer bailouts, thousands of CA tenants are barely able to make ends meet, at risk of imminent eviction.
To date, California-based real estate connected companies received up to $2.92 billion in PPP loans, while California-based residential landlord companies have received up to $708 million in PPP loans.
What: Bay Area Renters at risk of eviction to hold press conference outside corporate landlord office, demand rent cancellation and eviction protections
When: Friday, July 31st, 12:30PM
Where: In front of Lapham Company, 4484 Telegraph, Oakland, CA
The action is part of the #ChooseUsNotBillionaires Week of Action, demanding that Gov. Newsom and California elected officials ensure a just economic recovery that reverses historical inequities and invests in a future that benefits all Californians - organized by a broad coalition of community, labor and policy groups called the United Front.
The group’s clear message to Gov. Newsom is this: “Choose us, not billionaires,” referencing the tens of millions of Californians struggling as a result of the COVID pandemic, as compared to the handful of billionaires whose wealth has been soaring in recent months. Together, United Front groups serve and represent millions of Californians across all parts of the state.
The United Front is comprised of community organizations, labor, policy advocates, academics, and philanthropy leaders representing millions of Californians of every race, religion, and region of the state. Members include: Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment - AAPIforCE, ACCE, AFSCME, California Calls, CAUSE, California Community Foundation, CHIRLA, Health Access, LAANE, PICO California, Partnership for Working Families, Policy Link, Power California, San Francisco Foundation, SEIU State Council, SEIU 2015, SEIU-USWW, UFCW 770, Unite Here 11, USC PERE, UTLA, Warehouse Workers, Working Partnerships - USA.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - July 30, 2020
Oakland - Tenants and activists plan to hold a press conference tomorrow Friday July, 31, 2020, at 12:30PM, in front of the office of the landlord known as Lapham Property Inc., at 4484 Telegraph, Avenue, downtown Oakland.
Latham Property Inc., and LAPHAM COMPANY I LLC, is owned by Jon M. Shahoian, who resides in Danville, in a luxurious home valued at $2,741,236 according to Zillow.
Jon M. Shahoian of Lapham Company Inc., made an $800.00 campaign contribution during June 2017, to Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf, and more about the Lapham Company may be found with Yelp found by clicking here.
See the July 30, 2020 - Press Release from ACCE directly below:
CA Real Estate Received Millions in Federal Assistance
While Renters Face Eviction and Homelessnes
Fifteen Days Out from Eviction Courts Reopening, Renters Converge on Corporate Landlords Demanding Rent Forgiveness – from Landlords and the State.
Lapham Company has received $350,000 to $1 million in federal PPP funds; tenants complain of harassment and poor maintenance
OAKLAND - 15 days out from the Judicial Council’s ruling to reopen the courts on August 14th and a mass wave evictions looming, renters at risk of eviction and community members plan to hold a press conference outside of Lapham Company - a Bay Area corporate landlord that has received between $350K - $1 million in taxpayer subsidies through the federal PPP loan program. The tenants are there to highlight the inequity in government bailouts - while corporate landlords companies worth billions are getting taxpayer bailouts, thousands of CA tenants are barely able to make ends meet, at risk of imminent eviction.
To date, California-based real estate connected companies received up to $2.92 billion in PPP loans, while California-based residential landlord companies have received up to $708 million in PPP loans.
What: Bay Area Renters at risk of eviction to hold press conference outside corporate landlord office, demand rent cancellation and eviction protections
When: Friday, July 31st, 12:30PM
Where: In front of Lapham Company, 4484 Telegraph, Oakland, CA
The action is part of the #ChooseUsNotBillionaires Week of Action, demanding that Gov. Newsom and California elected officials ensure a just economic recovery that reverses historical inequities and invests in a future that benefits all Californians - organized by a broad coalition of community, labor and policy groups called the United Front.
The group’s clear message to Gov. Newsom is this: “Choose us, not billionaires,” referencing the tens of millions of Californians struggling as a result of the COVID pandemic, as compared to the handful of billionaires whose wealth has been soaring in recent months. Together, United Front groups serve and represent millions of Californians across all parts of the state.
The United Front is comprised of community organizations, labor, policy advocates, academics, and philanthropy leaders representing millions of Californians of every race, religion, and region of the state. Members include: Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment - AAPIforCE, ACCE, AFSCME, California Calls, CAUSE, California Community Foundation, CHIRLA, Health Access, LAANE, PICO California, Partnership for Working Families, Policy Link, Power California, San Francisco Foundation, SEIU State Council, SEIU 2015, SEIU-USWW, UFCW 770, Unite Here 11, USC PERE, UTLA, Warehouse Workers, Working Partnerships - USA.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.