Oakland tenants & activists are to hold press conference in front of Lapham Company Inc.By Lynda Carson - July 30, 2020Oakland - Tenants and activists plan to hold a press conference tomorrow Friday July, 31, 2020, at 12:30PM, in front of the office of the landlord known as Lapham Property Inc., at 4484 Telegraph, Avenue, downtown Oakland.Latham Property Inc., and LAPHAM COMPANY I LLC, is owned by Jon M. Shahoian, who resides in Danville, in a luxurious home valued at $2,741,236 according to Zillow. Jon M. Shahoian of Lapham Company Inc., made an $800.00 campaign contribution during June 2017, to Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf, and more about the Lapham Company may be found with Yelp found by clicking here. See the July 30, 2020 - Press Release from ACCE directly below:CA Real Estate Received Millions in Federal AssistanceWhile Renters Face Eviction and HomelessnesFifteen Days Out from Eviction Courts Reopening, Renters Converge on Corporate Landlords Demanding Rent Forgiveness – from Landlords and the State.Lapham Company has received $350,000 to $1 million in federal PPP funds; tenants complain of harassment and poor maintenanceOAKLAND - 15 days out from the Judicial Council's ruling to reopen the courts on August 14th and a mass wave evictions looming, renters at risk of eviction and community members plan to hold a press conference outside of Lapham Company - a Bay Area corporate landlord that has received between $350K - $1 million in taxpayer subsidies through the federal PPP loan program. The tenants are there to highlight the inequity in government bailouts - while corporate landlords companies worth billions are getting taxpayer bailouts, thousands of CA tenants are barely able to make ends meet, at risk of imminent eviction.To date, California-based real estate connected companies received up to $2.92 billion in PPP loans, while California-based residential landlord companies have received up to $708 million in PPP loans.What: Bay Area Renters at risk of eviction to hold press conference outside corporate landlord office, demand rent cancellation and eviction protectionsWhen: Friday, July 31st, 12:30PMWhere: In front of Lapham Company, 4484 Telegraph, Oakland, CAThe action is part of the #ChooseUsNotBillionaires Week of Action, demanding that Gov. Newsom and California elected officials ensure a just economic recovery that reverses historical inequities and invests in a future that benefits all Californians - organized by a broad coalition of community, labor and policy groups called the United Front.The group's clear message to Gov. Newsom is this: "Choose us, not billionaires," referencing the tens of millions of Californians struggling as a result of the COVID pandemic, as compared to the handful of billionaires whose wealth has been soaring in recent months. Together, United Front groups serve and represent millions of Californians across all parts of the state.The United Front is comprised of community organizations, labor, policy advocates, academics, and philanthropy leaders representing millions of Californians of every race, religion, and region of the state. Members include: Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment - AAPIforCE, ACCE, AFSCME, California Calls, CAUSE, California Community Foundation, CHIRLA, Health Access, LAANE, PICO California, Partnership for Working Families, Policy Link, Power California, San Francisco Foundation, SEIU State Council, SEIU 2015, SEIU-USWW, UFCW 770, Unite Here 11, USC PERE, UTLA, Warehouse Workers, Working Partnerships - USA.