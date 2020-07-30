2020 VIRTUAL MARCH ON WASHINGTON
Organizer: NAACP
Come join the 2020 Virtual March on Washington for racial justice which seeks to channel
the soaring energy from America's national moment of reckoning and calls for reforms of the systems, structures, policies, and attitudes that enable police brutality, racial discrimination, and interpersonal racism.
Dates & Times:
THE CALL: Thursday, August 27, 5 PM - 7 PM PT (8 PM - 10 PM ET)
THE MARCH: Friday, August 28, 8 AM - noon PT (11 AM – 3 PM ET)
THE CHARGE: Friday, August 28, 6 PM - 8 PM PT (9 PM - 11 PM ET)
Livestream: https://naacp.org/call-to-action-program/
RSVP: https://2020march.com/
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
____________________________________________________________
2020 Virtual March on Washington: A 2 Day Digital Event for Racial Justice & Civil Rights
For generations, African Americans in this country have faced an anti-Black pandemic. From the unjust killings of innocent African Americans to the disproportionate impact of a global health pandemic, Black people have been getting attacked on all fronts. This moment has exposed the inequities embedded in the underlying fabric of our nation.
The NAACP will be holding a 2020 Virtual March on Washington on August 28th, 2020,
the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech and the now late Congressman John Lewis declared, "We want our freedom and we want it now!"
The NAACP will lead this virtual march alongside civil rights leaders, activists, and families
of those who died at the hands of law enforcement, to call for police accountability reform and mobilize voters ahead of the November elections. This virtual march will be in partnership with the socially distant, in-person march planned for those in the D.C. area.
As thousands virtually march on Washington to restore and recommit to the dream, this one
of a kind event will set forth a bold new Black agenda. The NAACP will also execute a robust
civic engagement effort with multiple levers of change, including registering participants to vote and encouraging them to participate in the Census.
This virtual grassroots mobilization will drive the movement from protest to policy to power.
Press Release: https://www.naacp.org/latest/naacp-announces-virtual-march-washington-channel-momentum-police-accountability-voter-mobilizatio/
____________________________________________________________
A series of virtual and in-person programming will take place on the following dates:
THE CALL: Thursday, August 27, 5 PM - 7 PM PT (8 PM -10 PM ET): There will be virtual programming carried on television networks and key social media platforms, including musical performances, remarks from young activists and emerging organizations, and other entertainment.
THE MARCH: Friday, August 28, 8 AM - noon PT (11 AM – 3 PM ET): There will be a Virtual March on Washington, streamed across key social media platforms and television networks. Led by Martin Luther King III, and the families of Black people who have died at the hands of police officers, thousands will virtually March on Washington to restore and recommit to the dream Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. defined in 1963. The virtual march will be in partnership with the socially distant, in-person march for those in the D.C. area.
THE CHARGE: Friday, August 28, 6 PM - 8 PM PT (9 PM - 11 PM ET): The event will conclude with a night of virtual programming, including a major keynote address and musical performances by award-winning artists.
____________________________________________________________
Virtual Event During COVID-19
In light of COVID-19 risks and the fact that Blacks and other people of color have been disproportionately impacted because of systemic health disparities highlighted during this pandemic, the NAACP has committed to leading this event virtually.
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/politics/march-on-washington/naacp-to-lead-2020-virtual-march-on-washington/65-358786ea-16e2-49dc-94ec-4429ccc5195d
____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
