PROTEST AND RALLY
Meet at intersection of Polk & California Streets
MARCH to Phillip Burton Federal Building/Courthouse
450 Golden Gate Avenue
No Terrorizing Black Communities, No Fascist Police State
We will not sit still and let Federal police forces snatch protestors off the streets, detain people without cause, assault protests and youth with “non-lethal” weapons (that have fractured skulls and more) and gas. We will not tolerate it anywhere. We will not let it spread across the country.
TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!
|Date
|Saturday August 01
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|Polk & California Street, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2591780881...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 12:27 PM
