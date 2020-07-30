PROTEST AND RALLY

Meet at intersection of Polk & California Streets



MARCH to Phillip Burton Federal Building/Courthouse

450 Golden Gate Avenue



No Terrorizing Black Communities, No Fascist Police State

We will not sit still and let Federal police forces snatch protestors off the streets, detain people without cause, assault protests and youth with “non-lethal” weapons (that have fractured skulls and more) and gas. We will not tolerate it anywhere. We will not let it spread across the country.



TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 12:27 PM