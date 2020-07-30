Governor Newsom releases final water portfolio that includes Delta Tunnel, Sites Reservoir by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:40 AM

“Governor Newsom is continuing to sell out our rivers and salmon to the benefit water brokers and large agriculture corporations,” said Regina Chichizola, co-director of Save California Salmon. “These are the same corporations that are polluting our rivers and drinking water, then exporting their products.”