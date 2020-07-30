top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Protesters March with Shields in Response to State-Sanctioned Violence
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
A passionate demonstration on July 25 advanced the cause of racial justice and showed support for protesters in Portland, Oregon. Activists called out police brutality as state sanctioned violence.
sm_shields_stephanie_mohan_dsc_0570.jpg
original image (2100x1500)
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Last Saturday, protesters in Oakland demonstrated on the two month mark of the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Protestors for racial justice in Portland have been snatched up by police in unmarked rental vans, and federal agents have used tear gas and batons to violently disperse peaceful crowds. The feds have entered the city of Albuquerque more quietly but Bay Area residents know Oakland could see an incursion similar to that in Portland. They arrived in the East Bay city ready to face anything. Demonstrators at the front of the march raised full body shields.

Starting at 7:30pm, the gathering was large and well supplied. Many attendees estimated that thousands gathered (while corporate media called it "hundreds.") Longtime organizers said it was the most diverse they have seen in a long time - in race, age and class.

Oakland PD tweeted and corporate media glommed onto reports that after about 10:00 pm demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers.

Demonstrators in Oakland called for the rejection of secret federal police in American cities and an end to police brutality. They repeatedly insisted that the demands be met of the cause of Black Lives Matter.


§Colorfully painted shields
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanshield.jpg
original image (6140x4912)
Photo by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Have you ever?
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanhaveyouever.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photo by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Focus on BLM
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohankoku.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photo by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Focus also on Police Brutality
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanpopostation.jpg
original image (3782x4727)
Photo by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo
§Names
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohannames.jpg
original image (4007x2862)
§Confusing Equality with Oppression
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanpriv.jpg
original image (3352x4190)
§Flag Cape
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanwearflag.jpg
original image (4647x3718)
§Together in Solidarity
by J25 Oakland Report
Thursday Jul 30th, 2020 10:03 AM
sm_j25stephmohanman.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 153.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code