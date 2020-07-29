Join us tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th, for a live conversation with @Xochitl Oseguera,
Vice President of Mamás con Poder / MomsRising.org ( https://www.momsrising.org/ ),
to raise awareness to demand that children are released from detention centers with their parents and caretakers and advocate for the closure of all family detention centers and the rights of asylum seekers.
Follow @mamasconpoder and @weallgrowlatina to join the livestream event on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mamasconpoder/
https://www.instagram.com/weallgrowlatina/
Let's raise our voices together to #FreeTheFamilies!
___________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 7/30/2020
|#Free The Families: Release the Children, Reunite Families, Close All Border Camps Now
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 30
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|#WeAllGrow Latina & MomsRising.org
|Location Details
|Online via Instagram livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/WeallgrowLatina/p...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 29th, 2020 10:19 PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.