

Vice President of Mamás con Poder / MomsRising.org (

to raise awareness to demand that children are released from detention centers with their parents and caretakers and advocate for the closure of all family detention centers and the rights of asylum seekers.



Follow @mamasconpoder and @weallgrowlatina to join the livestream event on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/mamasconpoder/



https://www.instagram.com/weallgrowlatina/



Let's raise our voices together to #FreeTheFamilies!

___________________________________________________________ Join us tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th, for a live conversation with @Xochitl Oseguera,Vice President of Mamás con Poder / MomsRising.org ( https://www.momsrising.org/ ),to raise awareness to demand that children are released from detention centers with their parents and caretakers and advocate for the closure of all family detention centers and the rights of asylum seekers.Follow @mamasconpoder and @weallgrowlatina to join the livestream event on Instagram:Let's raise our voices together to #FreeTheFamilies!___________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/WeallgrowLatina/p...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 29th, 2020 10:19 PM