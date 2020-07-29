top
#Free The Families: Release the Children, Reunite Families, Close All Border Camps Now
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 30
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Author#WeAllGrow Latina & MomsRising.org
Location Details
Online via Instagram livestream
Join us tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th, for a live conversation with @Xochitl Oseguera,
Vice President of Mamás con Poder / MomsRising.org ( https://www.momsrising.org/ ),
to raise awareness to demand that children are released from detention centers with their parents and caretakers and advocate for the closure of all family detention centers and the rights of asylum seekers.

Follow @mamasconpoder and @weallgrowlatina to join the livestream event on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/mamasconpoder/

https://www.instagram.com/weallgrowlatina/

Let's raise our voices together to #FreeTheFamilies!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/WeallgrowLatina/p...

