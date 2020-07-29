Facebook Protest Billboard Tours San Francisco by Leon Kunstenaar

Wednesday Jul 29th, 2020 3:45 PM

Billboard reading “Don’t Let Facebook ZUCK UP Our Elections” and other messages tours San Francisco and the Peninsula one day before Mark Zuckerberg testifies in Congress

One day before Mark Zuckerberg testified before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee; three days before the official end of the Stop Hate for Profit advertiser boycott of Facebook; and less than 100 days before the US elections, San Francisco Bay Area social justice nonprofits and fed-up Facebook users bring their messages of protest to Facebook’s front door. Their mobile billboard, which was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign, featued messages including, “Don’t Let Facebook ZUCK UP Our Elections,” “Hey Mark, wake the ZUCK UP! Stop the hate and stop the lies,” and “Zuck Off SFGH,” among others.



The mobile billboard took a tour of San Francisco and Peninsula locations that are associated with Facebook, including Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Mark Zuckerberg’s houses in San Francisco and Palo Alto, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s house in Menlo Park, and the businesses of Facebook board members Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen.



The Protest Facebook coalition is anchored by long-time San Francisco Bay Area social justice nonprofits Global Exchange and Media Alliance as well as by fed-up Facebook users. The coalition was formed in November 2019 to push Facebook for policy changes that will prevent its platform from being used to spread disinformation and divisiveness that could disrupt the 2020 elections.



