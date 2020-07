Saturday at 6:30 AM – 11:30 AM

1933 Davis St, San Leandro, CA 94577-1261, United States

Public · Hosted by People's Strike - Bay Area, Norcal Dandelion Collective and 2 others

Saturday, August 1st @ 6:30am

1933 Davis Street, San Leandro, CA 94577

Join Bay Area Amazonians, Tesla workers, Gig Workers Collective, Rideshare Drivers Union, People's Strike Bay Area, Workers United Against COVID-19, & other essential workers on a creative caravan for worker safety, workers' rights, & worker solidarity.

RSVP:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 29th, 2020 2:19 PM