Amazonian caravan for worker safety, workers' rights & worker solidarity
Saturday at 6:30 AM – 11:30 AM
1933 Davis St, San Leandro, CA 94577-1261, United States
Public · Hosted by People's Strike - Bay Area, Norcal Dandelion Collective and 2 others
Saturday, August 1st @ 6:30am
1933 Davis Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
Join Bay Area Amazonians, Tesla workers, Gig Workers Collective, Rideshare Drivers Union, People's Strike Bay Area, Workers United Against COVID-19, & other essential workers on a creative caravan for worker safety, workers' rights, & worker solidarity.
RSVP: https://bayareaamazonians.org/petition-delivery-action
Or just show up!
