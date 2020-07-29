



COVID-19 has exposed the deep inequalities in the U.S. education system and rushed already threatened budget cuts. Alongside education, schools are an incredible resource for poor and working families — meals, internet access, childcare.



Teachers' unions are calling for no return to campuses until it is safe to do so, while Trump, DeVos and others are using this to pit parents and teachers against each other to force an unsafe reopening.



Hear from education workers who are PSL members about the struggle to guarantee safety for all workers, teachers and families alike, and the larger movement to defend public education.



