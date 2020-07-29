The CDC has stated that reopening schools is a high risk for another surge of COVID-19 cases, but the Trump Administration is threatening to withhold funding if schools do not reopen at full capacity.
COVID-19 has exposed the deep inequalities in the U.S. education system and rushed already threatened budget cuts. Alongside education, schools are an incredible resource for poor and working families — meals, internet access, childcare.
Teachers' unions are calling for no return to campuses until it is safe to do so, while Trump, DeVos and others are using this to pit parents and teachers against each other to force an unsafe reopening.
Hear from education workers who are PSL members about the struggle to guarantee safety for all workers, teachers and families alike, and the larger movement to defend public education.
Register for this virtual forum at: bit.ly/reds-in-ed
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/213216460017682/
Friday July 31
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Speaker
Party for Socialism and Liberation
sf [at] pslweb.org
415-821-6171
Register here: bit.ly/reds-in-ed
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 29th, 2020 1:57 PM
