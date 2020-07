Join us for a #FutureLive livestream where female-identifying, non-binary, non-confirming and femme activists can connect, learn, and act for change.



Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 8 AM - 3 PM PT



Website:



RSVP:



Facebook post:



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:

______________________________________________________________



Future Coalition’s Gender Equity Coalition will host Femme Z, a digital direct action and

teach-in in which self-identifying women, non-binary, non-conforming, and femme activists can connect, learn, and act for change.



Femme identifying folx continue to face outrageous gender injustice to this day—women make up only 23.2% of the United States Congress, on average, Black women in the U.S. are paid 39% less than white men and 21% less than white women, the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women continues to plague our society, sexual harassment and assault permeate our schools & communities, the LGBTQ+GNC community still faces discrimination from employment to housing and everything in between—the list goes on.



Yet, Gen Z is an extraordinarily diverse generation with an unflinching desire to enact change. We won’t accept anything less than gender justice, and we will lead the way in this intersectional fight.



PANELS INCLUDE:



--How to Start a Movement

--How to Stand in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives

--What It Means to Work with the System for Criminal Justice Reform

--Divestment & Reinvestment: The Redistribution of Power and Resources in 2020

--How to Fight Back: What it Means to Survive Patriarchy

--How to Slay the College Application Process

--DJ Vote Party: Triple the Vote

--The Role of Two-Spirit Peoples in Community



ORGANIZERS & SUPPORTERS:



Future Coalition

March On

Plat Form: Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our Futures

Gender Equity Coalition

The United State of Women

