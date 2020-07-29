FEMME Z: A GENDER EQUITY SUMMIT
Join us for a #FutureLive livestream where female-identifying, non-binary, non-confirming and femme activists can connect, learn, and act for change.
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 8 AM - 3 PM PT
Website: https://futurelive.us/femmez/
RSVP: https://futurelive.us/femmez/#signup
Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/events/743274813161084/
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
______________________________________________________________
Future Coalition’s Gender Equity Coalition will host Femme Z, a digital direct action and
teach-in in which self-identifying women, non-binary, non-conforming, and femme activists can connect, learn, and act for change.
Femme identifying folx continue to face outrageous gender injustice to this day—women make up only 23.2% of the United States Congress, on average, Black women in the U.S. are paid 39% less than white men and 21% less than white women, the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women continues to plague our society, sexual harassment and assault permeate our schools & communities, the LGBTQ+GNC community still faces discrimination from employment to housing and everything in between—the list goes on.
Yet, Gen Z is an extraordinarily diverse generation with an unflinching desire to enact change. We won’t accept anything less than gender justice, and we will lead the way in this intersectional fight.
PANELS INCLUDE:
--How to Start a Movement
--How to Stand in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives
--What It Means to Work with the System for Criminal Justice Reform
--Divestment & Reinvestment: The Redistribution of Power and Resources in 2020
--How to Fight Back: What it Means to Survive Patriarchy
--How to Slay the College Application Process
--DJ Vote Party: Triple the Vote
--The Role of Two-Spirit Peoples in Community
ORGANIZERS & SUPPORTERS:
Future Coalition
March On
Plat Form: Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our Futures
Gender Equity Coalition
The United State of Women
Girls Learn International (GLI)
